How Fit Do You Need To Be To Fight
In the world of sport, I find few things as pleasant to watch as high level mixed martial arts. The modern day versions of Roman Gladiators, these athletes are a beautiful combination of peak physical characteristics. To have the strength in their hands to turn someone off with one punch, the cognitive ability to play jui jitsu at the highest level while fatigued, and the gas tanks to last 15 to 25 minutes of pedal-to-the-floor intensity during the fight. If someone wants to study human performance, these athletes are a great place to start. But the reality is, there isn’t much known about these athletes because of the relative newness of the sport compared to more common sports like endurance or team sports. But a recent piece of research out of the UK attempted to answer the question: how fit does a mixed martial artist need to be to fight?
Before diving into the research, let’s talk about what is known about the fight game. For starters, fighters will have to compete for three 3-minute rounds if they’re an amateur or three 5-minute rounds if they’re a professional (championships may see five 5-minute rounds). Previous research has shown during the breaks between rounds, fighters tend to have a heart rate above 90% of their maximum heart rate and after the fight their blood lactate readings will be 9-20 mmol/L. In laymen terms, fighters are working at near maximum efforts cardiovascularly and their muscles are working in a non-sustainable energy domain. Unfortunately, that’s kind of where the research stops because it’s next to impossible to measure any data during the actual fight. But, thanks to accelerometry, researchers are able to quantify what’s known as “Player Load” which is a measurement based on the total movement and rate of acceleration and deceleration to quantify intensity. The more movement and faster the accels or decels, the greater the load. And with this researchers aimed to see if aerobic capacity measured in the lab is predictive of the Player Load of an MMA bout.
After completing a VO2max test in the lab, the group of 10 “National Level” fighters, consisting of flyweights, bantamweights, and welterweights, were split into two groups: Top 50% and Bottom 50% based on their results. The top 50% were pretty fit (VO2max = 57.7 ml/kg/min) while the bottom 50% were what we would call “recreationally fit” (VO2max = 48.5 ml/kg/min). From there, the fighters trained three 5-minute sparring sessions while wearing the accelerometers at their club that were made to mimic an actual fight with the exception of no knees or elbows to the head. This is a part of the study that could be debated as training isn’t really representative of competition. But for the sake of this study that works in its favor. The reality is, competition would likely call for a higher level of intensity than training because of the external factors that will ramp up the nervous system (crowd noise, bright lights, money on the line, etc.).
After running the data, the researchers found some pretty compelling results. First, the Top 50% fighters had lower perceived exertion through the bout compared to the Bottom 50% fighters. What felt like a 9 out of 10 for the Bottom 50% was a 6 out of 10 for the Top 50%. Duh! The fitter you are, the easier it is to do things. Similarly, VO2max has an R2 value of .576 with Player Load, roughly meaning that 58% of the fighter’s output is determined by their VO2max. Again, kind of a “no duh”...the fitter you are, the more you can do. But here’s the kicker. At a certain point, fitness didn’t matter anymore. The fighters VO2 values at two ventilatory thresholds, which are the point during exercise when you start breathing more, stopped associating with Player Load at 28 ml/kg/min and 42 ml/kg/min for Ventilatory Threshold 1 and 2, respectively. What does that mean?
Your ventilatory thresholds are where you begin to breathe more to offload carbon dioxide. The first one is when you go from being able to speak in full sentences to just a few words, the second one is when it becomes difficult to say more than one or two words at a time. And these researchers found that you only needed to hit a certain threshold of fitness at these points to have maximal output in the bout. Any extra fitness didn’t result in actual increases in activity. This could be explained by a few factors, but ultimately what matters is knowing how to best set yourself (or your fighters) up for success. Instead of worrying about raising their VO2max you simply just need to get them fit enough to fight. To do this, you’d want to target what would be considered Zone 3 (~70-80% Max Heart Rate) and Zone 4 (~80-90% Max Heart Rate) work.
Here’s an example of what you could do train these thresholds on any ergometer:
5:00 Warm Up
7 Rounds:
1:00 @ Zone 4
1:00 @ Zone 3
Forcing your body to high intensity for a minute at Zone 4 and then being able to recover while still being active in your Zone 3.
5:00 Easy (aim for HR to get back to ~110 beats per minute)
5 Rounds:
0:30 @ Zone 4
1:30 @ Zone 3
Here you’ll just touch the high intensity and give yourself more time to actively recover while in Zone 3.