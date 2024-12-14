Everyday Warriors Nation

How the Microbiome Shapes Inflammation and Athletic Performance: Insights from Dr. Tom Incledon

Discover how gut bacteria influence inflammation, recovery, and even elite athletic performance. Learn the latest science and actionable tips to optimize your microbiome for better health and fitness

John Welbourn

On an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I welcomed Dr. Tom Incledon to discuss groundbreaking revelations about the microbiome’s role in human health, performance, and recovery. This emerging field of research is uncovering how microscopic bacteria in our gut can influence everything from inflammation to athletic potential, fundamentally altering how we view human biology.

The Microbiome and Inflammation

The microbiome, a diverse ecosystem of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms living in and on our bodies, is proving to be a key player in regulating inflammation. Dr. Incledon highlighted one fascinating discovery: a single bacterial strain, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, can control the expression of over 100 genes related to inflammation.

"If your levels of Lactobacillus rhamnosus are low, you’re more likely to experience inflammation," Dr. Incledon explained. "If those levels are adequate or high, you’re less likely to be inflamed."

This has significant implications, not just for general health but also for athletic performance. Athletes frequently experience inflammation due to the physical demands of training. Recovery, whether from muscle soreness or joint strain, could be influenced by the balance of gut bacteria, making the microbiome a potential tool for optimizing performance.

Elite Athletes and Unique Microbiomes

I asked Tom to take the conversation a step further and share findings of elite athletes, including Olympic gold medalists. Turns out they possess gut bacteria that is rarely found in the general population – shocker I know. But these unique microbial profiles that potentially give them an edge, influencing their recovery times, energy metabolism, and mental resilience could be applied to not so elite athletes and everyday people to make them better. 

“Are they born this way, or do these bacteria develop through training and lifestyle?” Dr. Incledon asked. This question is fueling research and sparking interest in the athletic community. The idea that gut health could impact genetics - and, by extension, performance - is reshaping how we approach athlete training and wellness.

An Emerging Industry

With these discoveries, a new industry is developing around the microbiome. Some professional athletes are now being paid to provide stool samples, which are analyzed to identify bacterial profiles linked to exceptional performance. This data is helping researchers and companies explore ways to replicate these microbiomes in others, potentially creating probiotic therapies tailored to enhance athletic output.

It’s not just about replicating elite performance, though. Dr. Incledon emphasized that the microbiome is a window into personalized health strategies for everyone. From mitigating inflammation to recovering from workouts faster, understanding and nurturing gut health could be a game-changer.

Practical Takeaways

While science is still evolving, there are actionable steps individuals can take to support their microbiome. Eating a diet rich in fiber, fermented foods, and diverse nutrients can help maintain a healthy gut. Probiotic supplements, like those containing Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, may also be beneficial. However, as Dr. Incledon noted, personalized approaches will likely yield the best results.

“Everyone’s microbiome is unique,” he said. “What works for one person may not work for another, but the potential is enormous.”

The Future of Microbiome Research

As research progresses, the microbiome may become a cornerstone of health and performance optimization. The interplay between gut bacteria, inflammation, and genetics holds the promise of more effective recovery strategies, personalized nutrition plans, and even the enhancement of athletic potential.

Dr. Incledon’s insights remind us that the next frontier of health isn’t just about what we do, it’s about the tiny organisms within us that shape how we perform, recover, and thrive.

For athletes and non-athletes alike, the takeaway is clear: nurturing your gut health might just be the key to unlocking your full potential.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

