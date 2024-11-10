Jay Cutler on Battling Ronnie Coleman: How He Closed the Gap in Bodybuilding’s Greatest Rivalry

Everyday Warriors Nation

John Welbourn

On my podcast, Power Athlete Radio, I had a long discussion with 4-time Mr. Olympia winner, Jay Cutler, where we discussed one of the greatest rivalries in bodybuilding history, his fierce competition with Ronnie Coleman. Jay opened up about the challenge he faced trying to outdo Ronnie, a competitor with such a dominant, almost unbeatable physique, especially from the back. Ronnie was known for his incredible back development, and Jay recognized early on that his own back wasn’t quite at the level needed to overtake Coleman in the big shows.

Jay shared that, in bodybuilding, if you have a weak area - whether it’s calves that don’t quite match your biceps or, in his case, a back that couldn’t quite measure up to Ronnie’s - you have to focus on building that specific area to compete. For Jay, this meant working relentlessly on his back conditioning, a process of not just building muscle but dialing it in with the kind of detail that could pop on stage. Taking feedback from judges, he realized that he needed more size and definition, especially in his back, to compete with Ronnie’s iconic back double bicep and lat spread poses.

Jay also acknowledged the impact of age on their rivalry. Ronnie was ten years older than Jay, and by the time Jay was pushing at his peak in his early 30s, Ronnie was already 43. The age difference became a factor, especially given the toll that competitive bodybuilding takes on the body year after year. Despite this, Ronnie remained nearly unbeatable, winning Mr. Olympia for eight consecutive years. As Jay put it, “Ronnie just was dominant from the back. And that’s why no one could really beat him for eight years.” Jay respects Ronnie immensely for this, admitting that Ronnie's achievements set a bar that was nearly impossible to meet.

Even so, Jay didn’t back down from the challenge. Year after year, he stepped onto the Olympia stage, often coming in second place and pushing Ronnie closer than anyone else could. Jay highlighted 2001 as a particularly close call, one where he felt he might have deserved the win. That year was pivotal in the rivalry, showing just how hard Jay was pushing to break through Ronnie’s dominance. He used that loss to fuel his focus and commitment even further, ultimately leading him to claim the Mr. Olympia title in 2006 and proving that relentless dedication to improvement pays off.

The rivalry between Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman was about more than competition. It was a master class in dedication, mental toughness, and the kind of relentless pursuit of excellence that only the very best in the world understand. Jay’s journey, especially his determination to overcome his own perceived weaknesses and match up to Ronnie’s legendary physique, is a testament to his discipline and drive. It’s also a reminder that even at the highest level, the smallest weaknesses can become the biggest motivators, pushing champions to reach new heights.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

