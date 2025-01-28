Lessons Learned from Forced Negatives: Outdated Bodybuilding Methods from the 90s
Often referred to as forced negatives, this technique involves resisting the eccentric (lowering) phase of a lift under a load heavier than you can lift concentrically. Zach Even-Esh reflects on his experiences using this demanding method during his bodybuilding days during Episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio. This clip highlighting the lessons he learned along the way and how modern research has since shifted perspectives.
What Are Negative Reps?
Negative reps focus on the eccentric portion of a lift - the phase where the muscle lengthens under tension. For example, during a bench press, the eccentric phase is when the barbell lowers to your chest. Negative training emphasizes controlling and resisting that downward motion, placing significant stress on the muscle fibers to stimulate growth.
In Zach’s case, forced negatives often involved machines rather than free weights, such as the Smith machine for incline bench press or cable machines for triceps pushdowns. Once he reached failure on a lift, additional weight was added, and he would fight against the negative phase of the movement. The goal was simple: push past failure and overload the muscles to stimulate growth.
Do Negative Reps Work?
While the concept was based on the idea that muscles are stronger during the eccentric phase than the concentric (lifting) phase, research now challenges the effectiveness of forced negatives for hypertrophy. The technique was thought to create muscle damage that forced the body to adapt, leading to growth. However, studies now show that excessive fatigue caused by negative reps does not significantly drive hypertrophy as once believed.
Instead, the additional fatigue generated by forced negatives can lead to faster failure during the concentric phase, which may hinder performance in subsequent training sets.
The Challenges of Forced Negatives
While negative reps were widely embraced during Zach’s early training days, he reflects on how his approach lacked balance and long-term strategy. As a wrestler with a relentless work ethic, he pushed himself through grueling sessions filled with forced negatives, drop sets, and max-effort lifts.
This “go until death” mentality built mental toughness but yielded diminishing physical returns. Without adequate recovery or an understanding of periodization, Zach’s body was often over trained and fatigued. The risks of injury and burnout far outweighed the limited benefits of negative reps.
Reflecting on this experience, Zach now recognizes the importance of smarter training. Instead of maintaining maximum intensity at all times, he emphasizes the need for “ebb and flow” in programming, alternating between periods of high intensity and recovery to allow the body to adapt and grow.
Takeaways from Zach’s Experience
Zach Even-Esh’s reflections highlight the importance of balance, strategy, and recovery in strength training. While forced negatives were once heralded as a tool for building strength and size, current research suggests they may not deliver the results many sought.
Zach admits that his youthful enthusiasm for max-effort training taught him valuable lessons about smarter programming. Today, he advocates for a more holistic approach that incorporates recovery, mobility, and long-term planning to ensure sustained progress.
By learning from Zach’s experiences, athletes can avoid the pitfalls of overtraining and create effective programs tailored to their goals. Intelligently designed systems like Power Athlete’s Jacked Street provide the structure, progression, and stimulus needed to break through plateaus and achieve new levels of growth - without the unnecessary risks associated with outdated methods like forced negatives.