Mastering Lactate & Stress Recovery
In my discussion with Dr. Bryan Jasker, renowned sports scientist, we delved into the intricate relationship between lactate levels, stress response, and recovery. Dr. Jasker explained how our bodies handle lactate through aerobic processes and how this ability to clear lactate can impact the balance between sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest-and-recover) states. This balance plays a crucial role not only for athletes but also for individuals in high-stress roles like military personnel and first responders.
When our bodies break down glucose during exercise, lactate is produced as a byproduct, especially as exercise intensity rises. Typically, lactate is cleared through oxidative processes in the mitochondria, the cell’s energy-producing structures. Those with a well-developed mitochondrial network (or reticulum) can efficiently clear lactate, which supports staying in a parasympathetic, or relaxed, state even during activity. This is key for endurance athletes, as it enables them to manage energy levels without excessive stress on the body.
However, as exercise intensity increases and the body approaches the “first threshold” - the point at which lactate begins accumulating in the blood, a shift occurs. The parasympathetic system withdraws, and the sympathetic nervous system activates, readying the body for more intense effort. This sympathetic-vagal balance enables individuals to “switch on” energy and focus when needed and return to a state of recovery afterward.
Dr. Jasker highlighted how valuable this flexibility is for certain professionals, such as fighters, military personnel, and first responders. The ability to generate energy quickly, elevate lactate when needed, and then return to a parasympathetic state is crucial for recovery. He pointed out that the best athletes and high-stress professionals have mastered this switch between sympathetic and parasympathetic states, driving lactate up when necessary and bringing it down efficiently afterward.
In these roles, staying in a constant state of high alert (sympathetic dominance) can lead to issues such as adrenal fatigue, chronic stress, and impaired recovery. “Think about that for military and first responders...having that capacity, right? For, I get it when I need it and then when I don’t need it, I don’t live there,” said Jasker. The ability to engage in intense physical or mental work, generate energy rapidly, and then relax afterward is vital to sustainable performance and overall well-being.
Dr. Jasker also mentioned the relationship between lactate and cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. At lower, sub-threshold exercise levels, lactate clearance through aerobic activity can actually help the body recycle cortisol. For individuals under chronic stress, such as first responders, this process can be an effective way to manage stress levels without further taxing the body.
Instead of engaging in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) after a stressful day, which could elevate cortisol even further, Dr. Jasker advises sub-threshold steady-state exercises, which can promote recovery. By engaging the mitochondrial network, these lower-intensity activities help clear lactate and metabolize excess cortisol, reducing the body’s overall stress load. As Jasker noted, this approach not only reduces stress but can also improve sleep quality, which is essential for long-term resilience and recovery.
The insights shared by Dr. Jasker reveal valuable training strategies for managing stress and optimizing recovery, whether you’re an athlete or someone in a high-stress role. Here are a few practical takeaways:
1. Monitor Training Intensity: Pay attention to the balance between high-intensity sessions and recovery-focused training. High-intensity workouts that push lactate levels are valuable but should be balanced with sub-threshold sessions for optimal recovery.
2. Use Sub-Threshold Workouts for Recovery: When feeling overly stressed, opt for lower-intensity aerobic exercises that help recycle cortisol and clear lactate without taxing the body further. These sessions enhance mitochondrial health and promote relaxation.
3. Build Sympathetic-Vagal Flexibility: Developing the ability to activate and deactivate stress responses can be beneficial for both physical performance and mental resilience. Training for this flexibility helps improve the body’s efficiency at handling stress in a sustainable way.
4. Prioritize Sleep and Recovery: Integrating steady-state training can improve sleep quality and enhance recovery, especially for those exposed to chronic stress. Allowing the body time to relax and rebuild can reduce stress and improve overall performance.
Dr. Bryan Jasker’s research into lactate and stress recovery highlights the importance of maintaining a balance between high-intensity training and recovery-based exercise. By managing lactate through targeted training, individuals can improve their ability to toggle between sympathetic and parasympathetic states, aiding in both performance and resilience. For athletes and high-stress professionals alike, these strategies underscore how understanding lactate’s role in the body can lead to more effective, sustainable approaches to training and recovery.