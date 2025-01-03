Most Health Insurance Companies Cover This Weight Loss Secret
You're not imagining it: Americans are getting slimmer. The rise of GLP-1 medications has transformed the way Americans lose weight, and the data supports that: According to the CDC, about 40.3% of adults ages 20 and older were estimated to be obese between August 2021 and August 2023. This is lower than the 41.9% estimated to be obese between 2017 and 2020—the first downward trend we've seen in ballooning obesity rates in a decade.
Even though some GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are FDA-approved for weight loss, getting insurance companies to cover the cost can be an uphill battle. This reality forces many people who take GLP-1 medications to pay out of pocket, and the cost is staggering: a single month's supply of Ozempic costs an average of $936. While the efficacy of these drugs has been proven, there's a long way to go in making them accessible for all Americans.
But there's a secret weight-loss service that your health insurance almost definitely covers. (In fact, insurers who are part of the Affordable Care Act are required to cover it.) It's a service we normally think of as something reserved for the rich and famous, but actually, it's more accessible than you think.
The secret? You can often work with a registered dietitian for $0. No copays, no deductibles, no catch. Just a dedicated professional who can help you get healthy.
What Is A Registered Dietitian, Anyway?
A registered dietitian, sometimes called a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), is a healthcare professional who specializes in nutrition and diet. But working with an RDN isn't as straightforward as receiving meal plans you could just build through ChatGPT. In addition to helping you figure out what to eat, RDNs also:
- Function as a food-focused therapist who helps you unpack your relationship with eating—from childhood memories to current stress patterns—and build new, sustainable habits that work with your emotional needs instead of against them.
- Act as your personal food detective, investigating mysterious symptoms like bloating, fatigue, or headaches by analyzing your diet patterns and helping you identify unexpected food triggers or intolerances you might have missed.
- Guide you through the psychology of your kitchen, from reorganizing your pantry to breaking the cycle of late-night snacking.
- Use data-driven insights to formulate a diet that works for you specifically. An RDN can order labs, review your results, and craft a diet plan that your body will scientifically agree with.
So many of our struggles with food go deeper than what we put into our bodies. An RDN is able to help with food struggles holistically: considering you as an individual instead of applying a one-size-fits-all approach. This means working with an RDN can be helpful for everyone, whether you're using a GLP-1 medication or not.
Making Nutrition Care More Accessible
The future of nutrition counseling is virtual. While insurance covers most dietitian sessions, online platforms are making it easier than ever to access care. Instead of waiting months for an in-person appointment or traveling long distances, you can connect with an RDN from your couch. Plus, virtual sessions make it simple to fit nutrition counseling into your busy schedule—all you need is WiFi and a quiet space.
How Virtual Dietitian Sessions Work
Meeting with a dietitian online is straightforward and surprisingly personal. Here's the process:
- Complete an intake questionnaire covering your medical history, health goals, and eating habits
- Get matched with a dietitian who specializes in your specific nutrition needs based on your responses
- Verify your insurance coverage before booking (many services offer a complimentary first session even if insurance later denies coverage)
- Book your appointment—some platforms have availability within the same week
- After your first session, set up recurring appointments if you click with your dietitian, or get matched with someone new at no extra cost until you find the right fit
Top Virtual Nutrition Platforms
Several trusted companies offer virtual dietitian services:
- Berry Street
- Nourish
- Top Nutrition Coaching
- Fay Nutrition
- Curina Health
Our Top Pick: Top Nutrition Coaching
While not the biggest player in virtual nutrition counseling, Top Nutrition Coaching stands out for all the right reasons. Their boutique approach means you get responsive customer service, flexible dietitian matching, and more affordable out-of-pocket rates if you're uninsured. They're also incredibly selective about their dietitians, working only with experienced professionals who have proven track records of success with clients.
