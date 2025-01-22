Nutrition for Healing - Strategies Following Athletic Injury
Key strategies to consider include:
- Adequate protein and collagen for bone and soft tissue repair.
- Anti-inflammatory nutrients and food to help with pain management.
- Micronutrient and antioxidant variety to support the body’s innate ability to heal and immune function.
Let us explore.
Protein for injury recovery:
Protein breakdown increases during times of injury. To preserve lean body mass and promote healing of injured bones and/or tissues, there will need to be an increased intake of high-quality protein. Without adequate protein, athletes impair their recovery process and healthy muscle tissue at a faster rate. Studies show that supplementing with amino acids, the building blocks of protein, post-surgery results in a decrease in muscle breakdown and an improved maintenance of muscle strength.
While rehabbing from an injury, protein intake between 1.6 g/kg and up to 3.0 g/kg/day is advised. For example, for a 150-pound athlete, they would weigh 68.2kg (150/2.2). Their protein needs for recovery would be estimated at 109-204 grams of protein per day. This protein needs to be spaced out evenly throughout the day for optimal utilization and healing.
Choosing high quality sources of protein seems to matter as well. Eating foods rich in animal protein provides all essential amino acids. Thes include, meat, poultry, seafoods, dairy and eggs. A plant-based diet can be adequate as well taking extra care to get protein from a wide variety of sources. These include nuts, seeds, legumes, soy products, grains, and vegetables.
The branched chain amino acids are essential amino acids and include valine, leucine, and isoleucine. Leucine is of particular importance when it comes to repairing and creating muscle. Supplementing with a quality BCAA with higher levels of leucine may reduce further oxidative damage of muscle tissue. Branched chain amino acids are found naturally in both animal and plant sources of protein.
Collagen is also a protein source that is critical for the healing and health of tendons ligaments and other connective tissues. Repair of these soft tissues can be improved with collagen supplementation. Another option may be to consume organic bone broth daily as it is an excellent source of collagen.
Anti-inflammatory nutrients to support the healing process:
Curcumin, the active compound in the spice turmeric may reduce inflammation in athletes’ post-injury. Reviews of research show that curcumin successfully reduced biomarkers that are connected with inflammation. If supplementing with curcumin, dosing will vary based on the quality of the supplement. It is best to choose a high-grade curcumin supplement that is delivered in a form that supports absorption and utilization of the compound. Look in the ingredient list for piperine or black pepper which allows your body to absorb and use greater amounts of curcumin. You can also incorporate turmeric into meals and beverages as well. Be sure to pair with black pepper. A good option is making a beverage known as “golden milk.”
Omega-3 fatty acids have a positive benefit in reducing inflammation. Recent reviews of the research have shown that having at least two grams of omega-3 fatty acids per day improved recovery, decreased risk for other injuries and minimized the likelihood of developing an illness. Wild-caught seafood, nuts and seeds are all good sources of these healthy fatty acids.
Micronutrients and antioxidants to support healing:
One mineral that plays a role in hundreds of chemical reactions in our body is magnesium. Magnesium is needed for protein synthesis and cell growth making it a key player for recovery. Magnesium can be found in a wide variety of nuts and seeds, legumes, and dark chocolate. Magnesium glycinate is a supplement source that is often well-tolerated. Talk to your dietitian or health care provider to see if this may be right for you.
Zinc is another nutrient that plays a vital role in the immune system. I often recommend my athletes who are in recovery pair pumpkin seeds with an orange for a snack. This provides them with a healthy dose of zinc and vitamin C which are two antioxidants needed for supporting the immune system and enhancing recovery.
Conclusion:
To support recovery with necessary vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, eat a balanced and varied whole-food diet. Include ample foods rich in protein with special attention to getting enough branched chain amino acids and collagen. Supplements may be helpful when it comes to getting enough of the right nutrients as you recover. Consume fatty fish, nuts, and seeds regularly to increase intake of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and look for ways to incorporate turmeric with ground black pepper into your eating.
References:
- Hirsch KR, Wolfe RR, Ferrando AA. Pre- and Post-Surgical Nutrition for Preservation of Muscle Mass, Strength, and Functionality Following Orthopedic Surgery. Nutrients. 2021 May 15;13(5):1675. doi: 10.3390/nu13051675. PMID: 34063333; PMCID: PMC8156786.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8156786/
- Dressler P, Gehring D, Zdzieblik D, Oesser S, Gollhofer A, König D. Improvement of Functional Ankle Properties Following Supplementation with Specific Collagen Peptides in Athletes with Chronic Ankle Instability. J Sports Sci Med. 2018 May 14;17(2):298-304. PMID: 29769831; PMCID: PMC5950747.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29769831/
- Suhett LG, de Miranda Monteiro Santos R, Silveira BKS, Leal ACG, de Brito ADM, de Novaes JF, Lucia CMD. Effects of curcumin supplementation on sport and physical exercise: a systematic review. Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr. 2021;61(6):946-958. doi: 10.1080/10408398.2020.1749025. Epub 2020 Apr 13. PMID: 32282223.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32282223/
- Thielecke F, Blannin A. Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Sport Performance-Are They Equally Beneficial for Athletes and Amateurs? A Narrative Review. Nutrients. 2020 Nov 30;12(12):3712. doi: 10.3390/nu12123712. PMID: 33266318; PMCID: PMC7760705.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33266318/
Discover more about the author, Tami Best, MS, RDN, CDN, IFNCP, by visiting her bio page.