Aerobics Can Change the NFL
During my NFL career, I had a revelation about the aerobic system. Early on, I dismissed it as complete nonsense, believing that lifting heavy weights and explosive training were all I needed to excel on the field. As an offensive lineman, power and strength were vital, and I built my training around being powerful.
When training young NFL players, we focus on increasing strength and power because, after all, football is a game of short, violent bursts lasting 5-7 seconds. But it’s more than that; it requires having a well-trained aerobic system to aid in recovery not only between plays but also over the course of a long season.
Carrying a high amount of muscle in relation to body fat and total body mass is no easy task. It requires consistent weight training, smart nutrition built around a protein-rich diet, quality sleep, and a well-developed aerobic system.
In recent years, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of aerobic training even more, thanks to advancements in sports science and my own evolving understanding. It’s a lesson I’m eager to pass on, debunking myths and misconceptions around aerobic fitness, especially for larger athletes like myself who might assume it negatively affects performance and speed.
In football, players are constantly navigating short bursts of high-intensity movement, from sprints to tackles. But it’s aerobic capacity that allows them to sustain that intensity over the course of a 3+ hour game. Even for offensive and defensive linemen, a well-developed aerobic base is essential. It enhances recovery between plays and helps maintain performance throughout the game. Without a solid aerobic foundation, recovery slows, and fatigue sets in faster, leading to a drop in performance and an increased chance of injury.
A well-developed aerobic system is also pivotal in recovery post-game and during the offseason. Football is a game of attrition—constantly pushing the body to its limit. An athlete’s ability to recover quickly is what keeps them performing at peak levels. This is where aerobic training shines. It expedites recovery between sessions, ensuring you’re ready for the next heavy movement in training or sprint. The specialization of positions in football, particularly in the NFL, demands a holistic approach to training that encompasses both strength and aerobic capacity.
As players age, maintaining aerobic capacity becomes even more critical due to the loss of mitochondrial density. Careers are often short-lived, and players need to adapt to the increasing physical demands as they age. I remember very clearly when I turned 30 and how the perception of my ability to recover and maintain performance began to shift. The teams started to question whether it was as easy as it once was. That’s when I realized how vital a well-trained aerobic system is, not just for sustaining performance but for extending my career.
Ultimately, my journey through the NFL taught me to embrace all facets of training, including aerobic conditioning. What once seemed unnecessary has become an integral part of my training protocol, contributing to both my performance and longevity. Now, when I mentor younger players, I make sure they understand the value of an aerobic base as a key component in optimizing their athletic potential and longevity.