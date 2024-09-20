Ashley Kidd’s Winning Formula: F45, Yoga, and a Balanced Diet
For world champion wake surfer Ashley Kidd, staying in top form isn’t just about time spent on the water—it’s about a holistic approach that blends intense workouts, yoga for flexibility, and a balanced diet. In a recent video, Kidd shared insights into her workout routine and dietary habits, highlighting how these elements help her excel in a physically demanding sport like wake surfing.
The Role of F45 in Kidd’s Fitness Routine
Kidd’s workout routine revolves around F45, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) program that has gained popularity for its functional, full-body workouts. For Kidd, F45’s dynamic structure is ideal for keeping her physically prepared for the challenges of wake surfing. “I do a lot of F45,” she says. “It's always a different workout per day, and there’s strength training and the HIIT aspect, which is helpful for wake surfing.”
F45's diverse mix of exercises—from cardio bursts to weightlifting—ensures that Kidd continually challenges different muscle groups. This helps her build strength and endurance while keeping her workouts engaging. The functional movements practiced in F45 also translate well to the demands of wake surfing, where balance, strength, and agility are critical to performing high-level tricks and maintaining control of the water.
Yoga for Flexibility and Mobility
In addition to F45, Kidd places a strong emphasis on yoga for its benefits to her flexibility and mobility. "I feel the most flexible when I'm riding when I'm consistently doing yoga," she notes. Flexibility is crucial in wake surfing, especially when executing complex tricks and maintaining fluid movements on the board.
Yoga helps Kidd improve her range of motion, allowing her to move more freely and efficiently when performing on the water. The added focus on breath control and mindfulness in yoga also aids her overall athletic performance by promoting a calm, focused mindset, essential for entering the "flow state" during competitions.
A Balanced Diet to Fuel Performance
Kidd's approach to nutrition is simple yet effective: she follows a balanced diet that emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods. "I just like to eat a lot of healthy foods that aren't super processed, just a balanced diet," she explains. Her meals typically consist of lean proteins like chicken and nutrient-dense foods like berries, greens, and salads.
High protein intake is vital for Kidd, as it helps her maintain and build muscle, essential for strength and recovery in wake surfing. Including fresh fruits and vegetables gives her body the vitamins and minerals necessary to stay energized and perform at her best.
The Formula for Long-Term Success
Ashley Kidd's dedication to her fitness and nutrition routines has helped her sustain a world-class career in wake surfing. By balancing high-intensity workouts like F45 with flexibility-boosting yoga and a clean, nutrient-rich diet, Kidd continues to perform at the highest level. Her regimen demonstrates the importance of physical conditioning and mindful eating for anyone aiming to succeed in their sport or life.
For more on Ashley and her Mastercraft campaign, please visit https://www.mastercraft.com/athletes/ashley-kidd/.