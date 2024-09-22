Balancing Lifting Aids for Strength Training Success

Everyday Warriors Nation

Lifting aids like belts, straps, knee wraps, and weightlifting shoes are always a hot topic in strength training. Do you really need them? Or are they just crutches? Let me break it and share my perspective crafted over decades of training and competing at a high level.

First off, weightlifting belts. Yes, they're useful, but only used in sparingly. You should warm up, hitting submaximal weights without a belt. It’s only when you start pushing heavier weights, around 80% or more of your max, that you should think using one. Belts can be a game-changer for heavy squats or pulls, but the key is to use them strategically, not rely on them for everything. If you're slapping on a belt for light weights, you're cheating yourself out of building the trunk strength that will become a limiting factor as you get stronger.

Now, let’s talk straps. Sure, they can help, especially for guys or girls with smaller hands when pulling big weights. But if you're using straps every time you touch the bar, your grip strength is going to lag behind. I’ve seen it too many times: someone’s got a monster deadlift, but their grip is spent after couple reps without straps. Use them when you need to, but make sure you're putting in the work to build a rock solid grip.

Knee wraps? That’s where things get tricky. If you’re using wraps right out of the gate or too early in your lifting career, you're going to run into problems. Knee wraps can be beneficial in a powerlifting meet and max effort attempts, but everyday training? Forget it. Wrapping up too often can mess with your natural knee mechanics and stall your long-term strength progress. Training in knee sleeves is a much better approach if you are looking for some support in the squat.

When it comes to lifting aids, the message is clear: use them intelligently. They’re tools, not shortcuts. Your priority should always be building raw strength with a solid foundation.
For younger athletes, especially, lifting aids are a non-negotiable. They need to focus on consistency and building a strength base that does not relying on gear. Their bodies are still developing, and proper training will set them up for long-term success, not short-term gains that could lead to injury.

Lifting aids have their place, but if you're using them as a crutch, you’re cutting yourself short. Keep it simple, build a foundation of strength, and only use gear when it makes sense to push your training.

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

