Balancing Lifting Aids for Strength Training Success
Lifting aids like belts, straps, knee wraps, and weightlifting shoes are always a hot topic in strength training. Do you really need them? Or are they just crutches? Let me break it and share my perspective crafted over decades of training and competing at a high level.
First off, weightlifting belts. Yes, they're useful, but only used in sparingly. You should warm up, hitting submaximal weights without a belt. It’s only when you start pushing heavier weights, around 80% or more of your max, that you should think using one. Belts can be a game-changer for heavy squats or pulls, but the key is to use them strategically, not rely on them for everything. If you're slapping on a belt for light weights, you're cheating yourself out of building the trunk strength that will become a limiting factor as you get stronger.
Now, let’s talk straps. Sure, they can help, especially for guys or girls with smaller hands when pulling big weights. But if you're using straps every time you touch the bar, your grip strength is going to lag behind. I’ve seen it too many times: someone’s got a monster deadlift, but their grip is spent after couple reps without straps. Use them when you need to, but make sure you're putting in the work to build a rock solid grip.
Knee wraps? That’s where things get tricky. If you’re using wraps right out of the gate or too early in your lifting career, you're going to run into problems. Knee wraps can be beneficial in a powerlifting meet and max effort attempts, but everyday training? Forget it. Wrapping up too often can mess with your natural knee mechanics and stall your long-term strength progress. Training in knee sleeves is a much better approach if you are looking for some support in the squat.
When it comes to lifting aids, the message is clear: use them intelligently. They’re tools, not shortcuts. Your priority should always be building raw strength with a solid foundation.
For younger athletes, especially, lifting aids are a non-negotiable. They need to focus on consistency and building a strength base that does not relying on gear. Their bodies are still developing, and proper training will set them up for long-term success, not short-term gains that could lead to injury.
Lifting aids have their place, but if you're using them as a crutch, you’re cutting yourself short. Keep it simple, build a foundation of strength, and only use gear when it makes sense to push your training.