Cardiovascular Health for Different Age Groups
The biggest killers out there, heart attacks, strokes, and cancer, are responsible for a huge chunk of deaths worldwide. The crazy thing is, heart attacks and strokes are often preventable if you’re smart about catching them early. These cardiovascular events, along with blood clotting issues, can usually be spotted ahead of time if you’ve got the right family history and if you’re proactive about your health.
If heart attacks run in your family, especially if your dad or other male relatives had one before 60 or 65, you’ve got no excuse not to take this seriously. By the time you hit your mid-40s, you should be getting a CT angiogram to see what’s really going on with your heart. On top of that, getting a calcium score and a cardiac echo are non-negotiable. These tests can give you a heads-up about what’s brewing under the surface before it’s too late.
The scary part is how many people are walking around with conditions they don’t even know they have; silent heart attacks happen more often than you think. A recent guest on Power Athlete Radio passed away suddenly. He had no clue he had suffered a heart attack until his autopsy revealed necrotic tissue in his heart. That means he had damage that never got picked up. The heart was working overtime to compensate, and eventually, it gave out. If he had known maybe things would’ve played out differently.
So, if heart disease is in your genes, don’t sit around and wait for something to happen. Get ahead of it. These tests, CT angiograms, calcium scores, cardiac echoes, aren’t just for peace of mind. They could be the difference between catching an issue early and having to deal with it after it’s already too late. It’s about being smart and not leaving things to chance.
Bottom line: if you’re at risk, do something about it. Take control of your health, stay on top of it, and give yourself the best shot at avoiding the fate too many people in your family might’ve already faced.