Ketogenic Diet's Effect on Body Composition
Rachel Gregory made waves when she completed the first-ever human clinical trial on the effects of a ketogenic diet on non-elite CrossFit athletes. It was a landmark study that became the backbone of her master’s thesis, and in 2016, the results were published. This wasn’t just another nutrition study; it was the beginning of a career-defining journey into the world of low-carb and ketogenic lifestyles. From that moment, Rachel committed herself to digging deeper into the science of nutrition, and it completely shaped her future.
Since then, Rachel has fully embraced the ketogenic diet, both in her personal life and with her clients. She didn’t just settle for the theory; she lived it. She experimented, tested, and figured out what worked and what didn’t. Her approach has always been grounded in real-world results, not just the latest fad. Through all this, Rachel has become a real expert in metabolic flexibility—teaching people how to switch between fuel sources efficiently based on their diet and energy needs. This is especially crucial for people who’ve followed strict low-carb or keto diets for a while and are now trying to find a better balance. A lot of women, in particular, struggle with finding the right flexibility to suit their lifestyle without sacrificing their health, and Rachel has become a go-to resource for helping them figure that out.
Over the past few years, she’s taken a more holistic approach by incorporating strength training into her guidance with a focus on women. She’s all about lifting weights, building muscle, and showing the benefits that go way beyond just the physical. Strength training helps build mental resilience, confidence, and overall well-being. It’s not just about changing how you look; it’s about changing how you live.
Rachel’s journey reflects a commitment to long-term health, focusing on flexibility and balance over rigid rules and restrictive diets. She’s all about creating sustainable changes, not quick fixes. She’s built her career on helping people not just survive but thrive, through smart nutrition and strength training that builds both body and mind. And that’s what makes her approach so effective, she’s about the long game. It’s not just about being strong today, but about being strong for life.