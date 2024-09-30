Micro Concussions in the Military
Operators of high-speed assault craft incur significant physical dangers, particularly from the repeated concussions they endure during missions. These small but frequent concussions, called "mini concussions," accumulate over time and lead to serious health problems. The physical toll is especially high during rough nights when the boat repeatedly slams into the water, exposing operators to violent impacts.
There are three main roles on the boat: the throttle man, the wheel man, and the navigator. Of these, the navigator often experiences the most severe physical consequences. When the boat nosedives or stops suddenly, navigators are subjected to intense whiplash. Despite the throttle man and wheel man’s experience and quick reactions, the navigator can take the brunt of the impact. Their helmets often slam against their necks causing pain that can last long after their missions.
Operators of high-speed boats are exposed to more head trauma than Navy SEALs, who endure impacts from breaching operations. Although breaching involves loud blasts and powerful shockwaves, boat operators face constant, unrelenting physical impacts during missions. These repeated jolts, while less dramatic than explosions, can be even more harmful over time due to their relentless nature.
The use of heavy weapons, like the Carl Gustav 40mm recoilless rifle, adds another layer of physical strain. Firing these powerful weapons during training causes severe discomfort, and operators often require rest breaks to recover from the physical fatigue and pain. The combination of weapon recoil and the constant impacts from operating high-speed boats places immense stress on the body and mind.Recognizing and expressing the dangers of repeated concussions is critical in the safeguarding of assault craft operators.
Enhanced training protocols, improved safety gear, and regular medical attention are necessary steps to mitigate the long-term damage that these operators face. By addressing these dangers, we can help ensure the long-term well-being of these highly skilled and dedicated individuals.