Everyday Warriors Nation

Micro Concussions in the Military

Former Navy SEAL discusses micro concussions.

John Welbourn

Micro Concussions in the Military
Micro Concussions in the Military / The Everyday Warrior Nation

Operators of high-speed assault craft incur significant physical dangers, particularly from the repeated concussions they endure during missions. These small but frequent concussions, called "mini concussions," accumulate over time and lead to serious health problems. The physical toll is especially high during rough nights when the boat repeatedly slams into the water, exposing operators to violent impacts.

There are three main roles on the boat: the throttle man, the wheel man, and the navigator. Of these, the navigator often experiences the most severe physical consequences. When the boat nosedives or stops suddenly, navigators are subjected to intense whiplash. Despite the throttle man and wheel man’s experience and quick reactions, the navigator can take the brunt of the impact. Their helmets often slam against their necks causing pain that can last long after their missions.

Operators of high-speed boats are exposed to more head trauma than Navy SEALs, who endure impacts from breaching operations. Although breaching involves loud blasts and powerful shockwaves, boat operators face constant, unrelenting physical impacts during missions. These repeated jolts, while less dramatic than explosions, can be even more harmful over time due to their relentless nature.

The use of heavy weapons, like the Carl Gustav 40mm recoilless rifle, adds another layer of physical strain. Firing these powerful weapons during training causes severe discomfort, and operators often require rest breaks to recover from the physical fatigue and pain. The combination of weapon recoil and the constant impacts from operating high-speed boats places immense stress on the body and mind.Recognizing and expressing the dangers of repeated concussions is critical in the safeguarding of assault craft operators.

Enhanced training protocols, improved safety gear, and regular medical attention are necessary steps to mitigate the long-term damage that these operators face. By addressing these dangers, we can help ensure the long-term well-being of these highly skilled and dedicated individuals.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness