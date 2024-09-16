Muscle the Longevity Drug
“Muscle is the longevity drug”- Steve Welch, CEO Restore Hyper Wellness
As we age, muscle becomes much more than just a symbol of strength or aesthetics; it turns into the cornerstone of lasting health and vitality. Muscle mass isn’t merely about looking good—it's a direct reflection of one's metabolic flexibility and overall health, including the balance of their microbiome. The preservation of muscle becomes one of the key indicators of how well we are aging. Companies like Restore, with their focus on wellness and longevity, are pioneering efforts to help people not only live longer but live more fulfilling lives by emphasizing the importance of muscle.
One of the key differentiators in today’s wellness market is the approach to monitoring and guiding clients through their fitness and health journey. At Restore, they work with clients to not just shed unwanted body fat, but to do so in a way that safeguards and even builds muscle mass. Why is this important? Because muscle mass is an essential component of the body’s ability to manage stress, recover from injury, and maintain overall metabolic health. Muscle is metabolically active tissue, and maintaining it as we age means preserving our body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, inflammation, and even hormone levels.
For those looking to lose weight, the journey can feel daunting, with endless options for diet, workouts, and wellness trends vying for attention. Yet through all that noise, one fact remains: muscle is essential for longevity. Significant weight loss isn’t just about changing what you see in the mirror; it has profound impacts on critical biomarkers such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and A1C. These markers provide a key insight of your metabolic health and can predict long-term outcomes like the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cognitive decline. Restore’s mission is to help clients navigate this complex landscape intelligently, ensuring they aren’t just losing weight but are enhancing their overall health by prioritizing muscle.
As the host of Power Athlete Radio and founder of Power Athlete Inc., I share a similar philosophy. Having spent years in the NFL, I've always emphasized the importance of muscle and strength as key factors for health. In fact, I believe muscle mass is a key predictor of resilience—both physically and mentally. From my days in the National Football League to leading the charge in fitness education, I’ve been a strong advocate of training with longevity in mind. For me, muscle isn’t just about performance; it’s about building a body that can handle the demands of life, fend off disease, and stay active and engaged in everything life throws at us.
It is also worth highlighting a notable shift in how muscle is viewed, particularly for women. The long-standing stigma that muscular women are unattractive has disappeared. Today, more women than ever before are embracing strength training, and for good reason. Muscle equates to strength and leads up to be more capable and resilient. Programs like CrossFit and Power Athlete have contributed to this change, helping women, and men, realize that muscle is a powerful tool for vitality and self-confidence. As a father to daughters, John is particularly aware of the importance of introducing strength training at an early age, encouraging girls to build physical and mental resilience.
Muscle, is far more than a physical asset; it’s a means to a richer, longer life. For anyone serious about longevity, muscle is not just an option, it’s a necessity.