John Welbourn

Navigating Training to Failure Safely in Strength Training / The Everyday Warrior Nation

Training to mechanical failure or reaching the point where your muscles physically can't perform another rep is a cornerstone of muscle growth and strength. Pushing your body to that limit sends a clear signal to your muscles and forcing adaption. It is the progressive overload that forces your muscles to grow bigger and stronger. But there’s a smart way to go about it to avoid unnecessary risk.

Training to failure safely, especially without a spotter, requires a bit more planning than just loading up the bar and going for broke. If you're alone, sticking with traditional back squats, bench presses, or other free-weight exercises with heavy loads might not be the best option. The consequences of failure in those movements, without a spotter or safety setup, can lead to serious injury.

So, what's the alternative?

You need to choose exercises that allow you to fail safely without putting yourself in a dangerous position. Take something like dumbbell Bulgarian split squats. If you hit failure, you just drop the weights and safely stand up. There’s no bar on your back or overhead weight threatening you.

Similarly, with machines like the leg press, chest press, or Smith machine. These machines are designed with built-in safety mechanisms that allow you to push yourself without the same risks. They provide stability, so you can focus purely on pushing the movement without worrying about how you'll bail out in the event of failure.

Another key point here is that working to failure isn’t just about lifting heavy. You can elicit a similar hypertrophy response by taking lighter weights to failure with higher rep ranges. Also, by using machines and cable exercises you can create a more stable environment which leads to great effects of muscle gain.

Why is training to failure important for growth? The reason is simple: it maximizes muscle fiber and motor unit recruitment. When you hit failure, you’re forcing every available muscle fiber and motor unit to engage. This kind of overload is necessary for muscles to grow bigger and stronger in response to not being to accomplish the task. Without pushing, you're leaving gains on the table.

However, this doesn’t mean every set should be taken to failure. Overdoing it can lead to burnout and injuries. Instead, failure training should be used strategically, with the right exercises and the right safety measures in place. Done right, it can be a powerful tool.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

