Optimizing Breathwork for Training and Performance

Utilizing breath to influence the nervous system, vital for preparation in training; diverse methods like mouth taping offer intriguing parasympathetic benefits.

John Welbourn

Optimizing your breathwork is a game-changer when it comes to training and performance. Most people think breathing is an automatic process, you don't have to think about. How you breathe during training can drastically influence how you perform, recover, and even how your nervous system reacts to stress. By mastering breathing techniques, you can manipulate your body’s response to exertion, optimize your nervous system, and push your performance to new heights.

When you’re hitting heavy lifts or going through explosive movements, your body shifts into a sympathetic state, your “fight or flight” response. This is great for quick bursts of strength and energy, but staying in that high-alert state for too long wears you down. Here’s where controlled breathwork steps in. By using targeted breathing techniques, you can essentially “hack” your nervous system. It helps bring balance, allowing you to flip between that intense, high-energy state and the more relaxed, recovery-focused parasympathetic state.

Take Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP) for example, a method that pairs heavy lifting with explosive movements to prime the nervous system. Proper breathing helps stabilize the body under a heavy load and prepares it for the dynamic movements that follow. Before you go for that explosive jump or sprint after a big squat, controlled breathing can lock in your focus, calm the nervous system, and fire up your muscles for peak performance.

One unconventional but effective method I’ve been experimenting with is mouth taping during workouts. Here’s the idea, taping your mouth forces you to breathe through your nose, which naturally induces a more parasympathetic, or relaxed, state. Nose breathing also increases oxygen intake, slows the heart rate, and helps your body stay in control, even when you’re pushing hard. It’s a subtle tweak, but the impact on recovery and overall stress management is noticeable.

Breath control isn’t just for your lifting sessions, it extends to your recovery, too. After a grueling workout, your body needs to shift back into a state of relaxation to recover properly. Slow, deep breathing techniques help with this transition, kickstarting the recovery process and setting you up for your next session.

The beauty of breathwork is that it’s versatile and doesn’t require fancy equipment or endless hours of training. It’s a simple, foundational technique that amplifies everything else you’re doing. Whether you're getting ready for a max-effort lift, a long endurance workout, or just trying to manage stress, mastering your breath gives you the edge.

So, if you're not already thinking about how you breathe during training, it's time to start. Breathwork might just be the missing piece to optimizing your performance and recovery.

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player.

