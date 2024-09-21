Physical Training as a Tool to Enhance Psychological Performance
At Project Deliverance and Gym Jones, we consistently emphasize: The Mind is Primary. We use intelligently programmed physical training as a proxy to strengthen the athlete or client’s ability to persevere through adversity and hardship in the gym. This action of overcoming adversity consistently in training has direct transferability to all aspects of life, whether that’s competition, working at a grueling day job, or competing in a psychologically demanding discipline like chess.
I sat down with one of my athletes at Project Deliverance, Jon Balint, who is training to become a Chess National Master.
How do you believe your physical training in the gym translates to your performance in chess?
Jon: It’s quite surprising how much training in the gym helps me in chess. You wouldn’t think that the traditional practice of strength and conditioning would relate to sitting at the chess board, but it truly has a massive impact! My strength and conditioning at Project Deliverance plays a huge role in helping me maintain my mental sharpness. The training in the gym is designed to make you uncomfortable – which in turn, forces your mind to be present in the moment. During a chess match, you will often find yourself in uncomfortable positions, and it is crucial that you remain present and sharp to execute the correct strategy, or you could lose position in a single move.
Are there specific exercises or workouts that you think enhance your mental focus and stamina?
Jon: We perform so many great workouts that force me to grow mentally, but if I had to choose one, it would be working up to a Max Effort attempt on a lift like Squat, Bench, or Deadlift. During a chess match, you find yourself venturing into unknown territory to achieve an objective, and the feeling of accomplishing that objective and that feeling of becoming better than your previous self is unmatched.
Chess matches can last for several hours. How has your physical fitness helped you maintain concentration and mental endurance during long matches?
Jon: Chess can really grind you down mentally, but being fit physically has a direct impact on my ability to stay mentally sharp for long periods of time. For example, we perform lots of intense, mentally demanding conditioning in the gym. Overcoming that adversity gives me the mental confidence and strength I need when I’m deep into hour three of a match. Another factor not many players consider during a chess match is posture. Sitting in the same position for three hours staring at the board can be draining mentally. Proper strength training builds the postural strength needed to compete in matches that can last for hours.
Are there any athletes who inspire your approach to chess? How have they influenced your training or mental approach to the game?
Jon: Christiano Rolando is a huge inspiration for me as his discipline is simply unmatched. His attention to detail in terms of his physical and mental training really inspires me to approach both chess and the gym in a similar fashion. His mindset of pushing beyond one’s perceived limitations is something I can take with me to the chess board for every match and tournament.
Jon is 22 years old, has been training at our facility for four years and has posted impressive totals for his age (>525# Deadlift, >440# Back Squat) all while majoring in marketing at Lindenwood University and managing his brand, Full Strive.
Challenging yourself in the gym, setting goals for yourself, and consequently conquering them builds a positive synergistic relationship between your mind and your body. The mind is a muscle. It often drags the body behind it during most training sessions. Set goals for yourself, develop and follow a process, and watch yourself knock those goals down one after another. Your life will change drastically for the better as a result.