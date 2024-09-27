Everyday Warriors Nation

Tailoring Performance-Enhancing Drugs to Specific Sports

Learn which performance-enhancing drug could have the biggest impact on endurance sports.

John Welbourn

Tailoring Performance-Enhancing Drugs to Specific Sports
Tailoring Performance-Enhancing Drugs to Specific Sports / The Everyday Warrior Nation

In the hypothetical scenario where stance against performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) is abolished, the strategic use of different substances would vary significantly across sports. The effectiveness of a PEDs is largely dependent on the physical demands and specific characteristics of the sport. For instance, the use of testosterone and painkillers might be advantageous in hard hitting sports like rugby where strength and the ability to endure pain is vital. However, these substances might not yield the same benefits in swimming, where different physical attributes are needed.

In endurance sports like cycling, the benefits of drugs such as Erythropoietin (EPO) and testosterone are well-documented. EPO, in particular, can drastically improve an athlete’s performance by increasing the hematocrit level. Essentially boosting the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood and giving an athlete superhuman endurance. Historically, before reliable tests were developed, cyclists could elevate their hematocrit levels well beyond natural limits, significantly enhancing their performance. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) eventually set a safety threshold for hematocrit at 50%, well above the normal range of 30-40%, to prevent dangerous health conditions associated with excessively thick blood.

Conversely, in sprint sports or events requiring rapid recovery, such as multiple swim events at the Olympics, EPO can also be beneficial despite its primary association with endurance sports. EPO can enhance recovery times between bouts, allowing athletes to maintain performance over the course of multiple events. The increased oxygen delivery helps fight off fatigue, which is crucial in shorter, high-intensity events.

The distinction in PED usage across sports is further illustrated by Lance Armstrong's admission that traditional doping methods like testosterone and amphetamines, which he termed “low octane doping,” provided marginal gains compared to the revolutionary impact of EPO. The substantial performance boosts seen with EPO, reflected in unprecedented athletic feats, underscore its unparalleled efficacy for endurance sports.

Ultimately, the choice of PEDs would be strategically tailored to align with the specific physical demands of each sport. The nuanced understanding of how different substances affect the body enables athletes to select the most effective doping regimens, should the ethical and legal constraints be removed. This theoretical analysis highlights the complex interplay between sports physiology and pharmacology, illustrating how targeted enhancements could redefine athletic performance in various disciplines.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness