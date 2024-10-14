The Benefits of Epsom Salts in Ice Baths
Some reasons to add Epsom salt to your ice bath:
- Stress relief — Magnesium may improve serotonin production, increasing relaxation in the brain.
- Reduce pain — Especially in the neck, shoulders, and back.
- Improved digestion — Epsom salts may help with digestion, bowel movement and lowered risk for cardiovascular disease.
About 300 grams (1-1.5 cups) of Epsom salt in a bathtub may be all it takes. Normally, this is done with hot water. However, there may be advantages of adding Epsom salt to ice baths, too.
How Epsom salts benefit ice baths
The benefits of soaking in Epsom salt in an ice bath really is quite clear. Epsom salts work to reduce pain by alleviating muscle tension. By helping muscles to relax, they may help to stimulate healing after a workout.
Plus, they come in relaxing scents, such as lavender and eucalyptus.
Does cold water help?
Most people would associate this with soaking their feet in a tub of warm water, but using them in cold water can help you level up your recovery routine.
There are various potential benefits of using cold water after a workout or when a person struggles with pain. This includes helping to stimulate blood circulation through the body.
Cold water causes the constriction of circulation at the surface level of the body. As a result, this causes the blood located in deeper tissues to move faster. That rapid circulation results in more oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood getting to tired, worn muscles.
Now consider the value of adding this magnesium-heavy compound to ice baths specifically. Using Epsom salt in cold water could not only speed up circulation, but it may also be possible to gain the pain-reducing benefits of magnesium.
Consider the benefits of soaking in Epsom salt in your situation
Soaking in Epsom salt may offer a range of benefits to you. While every situation is unique, you may find clear opportunities by using these products, including:
- Muscle injury recovery, aiding in improving the healing process such as after a tear
- Hastening muscle recovery after a workout, allowing for you to get back into the next workout
- Reducing pain from conditions like fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis
- Providing a type of stress reduction, which may reduce inflammation throughout the body
Like with all forms of cold therapy, the more you use it, the better you’ll learn how your body responds to the experience. Cold therapy like this may offer a wide range of benefits, including:
- Working as an anti-inflammatory relief for systemic pain and discomfort
- Improving immune system response
- Supporting the nervous system’s stimulation and response
- Improving anxiety and depression
- Stimulating weight loss
Will Adding Epsom Salts to Ice Baths Help You?
For those working on muscle recovery, reducing stress or improve mental health, the benefits of using cold water therapy are clear. Adding Epsom salts is one way to reap added benefits and make your experience more relaxing and enjoyable.
* This article was originally published by Ice Barrel and is reposted here with permission.