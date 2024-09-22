Everyday Warriors Nation

The Comprehensive Benefits of Creatine Supplementation

Dr. Hunter Waldman talks about creatine supplementation

John Welbourn

The Comprehensive Benefits of Creatine Supplementation
The Comprehensive Benefits of Creatine Supplementation / The Everyday Warrior Nation

Creatine is the most researched supplement on the planet, used by both men and women to boost athletic performance. Women usually take 3 to 5 grams per day, while men typically take 5 to 10 grams. Regular creatine use can lead to improvements in strength and performance. For example, someone using creatine consistently for 30 days to 6-8 weeks could see a 10% increase in their one-rep max for exercises like the bench press or back squat. This means if you can currently bench press 200 pounds, using creatine could help you increase that to 220 pounds.

Creatine’s benefits go beyond just making you stronger. It also helps reduce fatigue during high-intensity activities like sprinting or weights by improving your body’s ability to handle stress. This allows athletes to train harder and for longer periods. Another reason athletes love creatine is because it is a safe option for boosting performance.

Recent research has also found creatine isn’t just a performance aid, it works to improve brain function. Studies focusing on creatine monohydrate suggest that it could help with thinking skills and provide protection for the brain. This means creatine can benefit both your body and your mind.

Creatine plays an important role in increasing the number of mitochondria in your cells by boosting ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production. ATP is the primary source of energy for your muscles during high-intensity activities. When you exercise, your body uses up ATP quickly, and creatine helps regenerate it more efficiently. This extra boost of energy allows your muscles to keep working at a high level for longer periods. Over time, this increase in ATP production can lead to creating more mitochondria. Mitochondria are often referred to as powerhouses of cells because they produce energy. With more mitochondria, your muscles can generate more energy and recover faster, helping you improve your endurance and overall performance.

Some people take higher doses of creatine, up to 20 grams per day, during a "loading phase." This helps saturate the muscles with creatine faster. However, taking too much at once can cause stomach discomfort. Fermented creatine is an option for those wanting to use higher doses, but research shows that creatine monohydrate is still just as effective as newer forms, with no big differences in results or side effects.

Creatine monohydrate is a powerful supplement that can improve both physical and mental performance. It helps boost strength, endurance, and brain function with few to no side effects. Whether you're aiming to get stronger in the gym or improve your mental focus, creatine is an effective choice.

Published
John Welbourn

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness