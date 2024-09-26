The Impact of Foot Health on Athletic Performance: Lessons from Dr. Cohen
When I first entered the NFL, I met Dr. Cohen, a podiatrist, who completely changed the way I thought about foot health. Before that, I hadn’t really considered how important my feet were to my overall performance. Dr. Cohen gave me a choice: either commit to taking care of my feet proactively, or rely on orthotics like so many NFL players do to deal with weak feet and fallen arches. That conversation was a turning point for me. It made me realize the potential problems of relying on orthotics and the importance of proper foot care.
Dr. Cohen explained that while orthotics can offer support for weak feet, they often become a crutch, preventing the feet from getting stronger and more resilient. He pointed out that in today’s world, we’ve become way too dependent on quick fixes, and the foot care industry is no different. Orthotics were being prescribed as a catch-all solution for foot pain, but Dr. Cohen had a different philosophy. He believed that feet need freedom and movement to function at their best. Instead of relying on external supports, he emphasized a long-term approach to foot health—training your feet like any other part of the body, focusing on strength and mobility.
Taking his advice to heart, I switched to a lifestyle with minimal shoe usage. I stopped wearing big, clunky shoes and started going barefoot as much as possible. This shift didn’t just help keep my feet healthy—it made them stronger. Over time, I noticed that my balance, agility, and overall movement improved as I allowed my feet to function the way they were naturally designed to.
I also adopted a Japanese-style tradition of taking off my shoes at the door. Not only did this promote stronger feet, but it also helped keep my house cleaner by not tracking in dirt. I extended this practice to my kids, too, holding off on introducing them to shoes until they were about three years old. That way, their feet had time to develop naturally without the constraints of shoes too early on.
In the end, my journey with foot care showed me the limitations of relying solely on medical solutions like orthotics, and it highlighted the huge benefits of going barefoot and strengthening the feet naturally. Even though this conversation with Dr. Cohen happened early in my NFL career, the lessons I learned from him still resonate with me today, and they’re an important part of what I pass on through Power Athlete training systems.