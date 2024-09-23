The Role of Creatine in Mitigating Neurodegenerative Diseases

Everyday Warriors Nation

Creatine is not only known for boosting physical performance but also plays an important role in brain health. It serves as a key energy source in the brain, especially in the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory and learning. Research has shown that people with neurodegenerative diseases, like dementia, often have lower creatine levels in their brains. In fact, studies on people who had Alzheimer's disease have found that their brain creatine levels were significantly reduced.

Scientists are now investigating whether measuring creatine levels in the brains of living people through MRI scans could help identify those at risk for dementia. This research hopes to discover if creatine supplements can slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Hunter Waldman has a personal connection to this research, which makes it especially meaningful. After genetic testing revealed that his wife, Erica, carries the APOE4 gene, an indicator that significantly raises the risk of developing Alzheimer's, the urgency to find preventive measures increased. Having just one APOE4 gene increases the risk of Alzheimer's by two to four times, and inheriting two APOE4 genes makes the outcomes less favorable.

Driven by this discovery, Dr. Waldman’s research into creatine's role in supporting brain health became a priority in his lab. Studies suggest that keeping creatine levels in the brain at healthy levels could help lower the risk of developing conditions like dementia. Since creatine plays a key role in how cells produce energy, it is important for keeping brain cells healthy and maintaining cognitive function.

Creatine supplementation might offer a new way to support brain health, especially for people who are at a higher genetic risk for neurodegenerative diseases. While more research is needed to confirm its effects, current findings show that creatine could be a useful tool in the fight against diseases like Alzheimer's. Creatine's benefits go far beyond physical performance; it's becoming clear that it may also play a crucial role in protecting the brain.

