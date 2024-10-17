Everyday Warriors Nation

Primal Proficiency: Mastering Movement for Strength and Coordination

Focus on mastering primal movements. Challenge your movement by finding the right weight that pushes your coordination without compromising control. Start today with step, squat and lunge.

John Welbourn

When it comes to strength training, it’s not just about how much weight you can lift, it's about how well you move it. Many athletes can crush basic bilateral hip hinge movements like deadlifts or squats, but true mastery lies in being proficient across all primal movements. Whether it's a lunge, step-up, or split squat, the goal isn’t just completing the rep; it’s about controlling your body weight through the full range of motion, with particular attention to the eccentric phase, where muscles lengthen under tension.

One of the most common issues I see during these movements, especially in lunges, is the dreaded knee collapse. When the knee caves inward, it’s often a sign of weakness or poor control. The goal should always be to refine these fundamental patterns. Controlling the eccentric phase, when you're lowering yourself, is crucial. You need to avoid that knee crash and focus on driving the knee through a stable, well-coordinated motion. Isometric hold, pausing during movements to maintain tension, are just as important, helping to build the kind of strength and stability that carry over into bigger lifts and athletic performance.

The challenge comes in selecting the right weight. You want something heavy enough to push your limits and test your coordination, but not so heavy that your form breaks down. Too often, people overload and end up with what I like to call the ""whining step,"" where form deteriorates and the body compensates with poor mechanics. That’s not progress. The goal is to find that sweet spot where the weight forces you to work hard, but still allows you to maintain control and refine your technique. It’s about balancing load and precision, ensuring every rep is smooth, controlled, and intentional.

Mastering these movements isn’t just about getting stronger, it’s about moving with purpose and control, setting yourself up for long-term gains. By perfecting the basics and focusing on stability, you’re not only protecting your joints but also building a foundation that supports more complex and demanding lifts down the line. So, don’t just move the weight, focus on moving well.

