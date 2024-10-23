Everyday Warriors Nation

Stay Fit On the Go: Celebrity Travel Workouts and Luxury Resort Fitness Tips

Welcome to the first installment of my travel workout series for Sports Illustrated’s Everyday Warrior.

Charles J. Flanagan

Stay Fit On the Go: Triceps and biceps workout @ PT by Joe Studios #everydaywarrior #fitness
In this video, I’m training at the iconic PT by Joe’s in Scottsdale, walking you through a powerful triceps and biceps workout.

One of the biggest challenges for any everyday warrior is figuring out how to stay in shape when life gets hectic. Whether it's travel, work, or daily obligations, the question remains: how do we keep ourselves in peak condition? That’s why I’m bringing you this series—sharing my on-the-go workouts alongside various celebrities, showing how it’s possible to stay fit no matter where life takes you.

But it doesn’t stop at workouts. I’ll also be taking you to some of the best luxury resorts, where I’ll show you how to eat sensibly while traveling—proving that you can maintain your fitness and enjoy life without compromise.

Here’s the exact routine I did at PT by Joe's

Triceps Routine:

1. Lying Skull Crushers: 4 sets x 15 reps (medium to heavy weight)

2. Smith Machine Tricep Close-Grip Press: 4 sets

3. Cable Pushdowns (Heavy): 4 sets x 10-15 reps

4. Cable Crunches

Biceps Routine

1. Barbell Curls on Bosu Ball: 4 sets x 20 reps

2. High Cable Bicep Curl: Super-Set

3. Crunches

4. Standing Dumbbell Curls (Heavy): 2 Sets

If you’re wondering how I stay fit while traveling and balancing life’s demands, follow along for more workouts with various celebrities on the go. Speaking of upcoming events, I’ll be training with Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson in Los Angeles and interviewing Adam Wilks, CEO of Mike Tyson’s brand, to talk about fitness and lifestyle insights. Stay tuned for more!

I’ll also be heading to Flagstaff for a collaboration with Village Camp Resort and then onto the Grand Canyon for another shoot at Clear Sky Resort. Expect workouts, sensible eating tips, and lifestyle moments from these incredible locations.

This is just the beginning, so stay tuned for more as I bring you workouts from different spots with some special guests. The Everyday Warrior keeps moving, and so should you.

Charles J. Flanagan
CHARLES J. FLANAGAN

Charles J. Flanagan is an ISSA Master Trainer, ex-national level sprinter, and a featured model on America’s Next Top Model. With over 20 years of experience in the health, fitness, and wellness industries, Charles has become a highly sought-after coach, working with elite clients, including Super Bowl-winning football players, a 7-time Grammy-nominated producer, and renowned actors. His work as a top fitness expert and wellness coach is widely recognized, solidifying his reputation in the industry. Charles is also a published writer, having contributed to Men’s Journal and Muscle & Fitness Magazine, where he covers a wide range of topics from fitness and nutrition to human performance. Over the years, he has worked with and been sponsored by globally recognized brands such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Omorpho, further elevating his profile within the fitness and fashion industries. In addition to his expertise in fitness, Charles has a strong background in corporate leadership, having held executive roles that sharpened his ability to help others achieve success both in their personal health journeys and in their professional lives. His unique combination of skills makes him a dynamic leader in the world of health and wellness, and he is passionate about empowering individuals to reach their highest potential.

