Stay Fit On the Go: Celebrity Travel Workouts and Luxury Resort Fitness Tips
In this video, I’m training at the iconic PT by Joe’s in Scottsdale, walking you through a powerful triceps and biceps workout.
One of the biggest challenges for any everyday warrior is figuring out how to stay in shape when life gets hectic. Whether it's travel, work, or daily obligations, the question remains: how do we keep ourselves in peak condition? That’s why I’m bringing you this series—sharing my on-the-go workouts alongside various celebrities, showing how it’s possible to stay fit no matter where life takes you.
But it doesn’t stop at workouts. I’ll also be taking you to some of the best luxury resorts, where I’ll show you how to eat sensibly while traveling—proving that you can maintain your fitness and enjoy life without compromise.
Here’s the exact routine I did at PT by Joe's
Triceps Routine:
1. Lying Skull Crushers: 4 sets x 15 reps (medium to heavy weight)
2. Smith Machine Tricep Close-Grip Press: 4 sets
3. Cable Pushdowns (Heavy): 4 sets x 10-15 reps
4. Cable Crunches
Biceps Routine
1. Barbell Curls on Bosu Ball: 4 sets x 20 reps
2. High Cable Bicep Curl: Super-Set
3. Crunches
4. Standing Dumbbell Curls (Heavy): 2 Sets
If you’re wondering how I stay fit while traveling and balancing life’s demands, follow along for more workouts with various celebrities on the go. Speaking of upcoming events, I’ll be training with Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson in Los Angeles and interviewing Adam Wilks, CEO of Mike Tyson’s brand, to talk about fitness and lifestyle insights. Stay tuned for more!
I’ll also be heading to Flagstaff for a collaboration with Village Camp Resort and then onto the Grand Canyon for another shoot at Clear Sky Resort. Expect workouts, sensible eating tips, and lifestyle moments from these incredible locations.
This is just the beginning, so stay tuned for more as I bring you workouts from different spots with some special guests. The Everyday Warrior keeps moving, and so should you.