The Benefits of Cold Water Therapy: Why You Should Take the Plunge
Recently the Everyday Warrior Nation spent the day with Wyatt Ewing, the CEO and founder of Ice Barrel to talk over the benefits and explore misconceptions of cold water immersion therapy.
Cold water therapy has been a game-changer for me since my days playing football at CAL and into the NFL. It offers a variety of benefits that impact immediate recovery and long-term health. If you’re looking to optimize performance, manage stress, or just feel better overall, cold immersion could be the ticket. Let’s break down some of the key advantages that make it such an interesting tool.
First up, immediate pain relief and reduced inflammation. Cold exposure works by constricting blood vessels, which helps reduce swelling and inflammation. This is why so many NFLK players, myself included, would use ice baths after games. When the is beat up and achy, cold water provides almost instant relief, making it a viable option to anti-inflammatories and pain pills.
Cold immersion also triggers the release of endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers. That initial shock of cold water sends a surge of these chemicals through your system, leaving you feeling more energized and even improving your mood. It’s like getting a natural high, once you step out, you feel alert, refreshed, and ready to tackle whatever comes next.
Another underrated aspect is how cold therapy affects the nervous system. The stress of cold exposure forces your body to adapt, helping to optimize hormone production and improve your stress response over time. It’s like putting your nervous system through training camp, making you more resilient to both physical and mental stress in the long run.
Then there’s the improvement in circulation. Alternating between cold immersion and heat, called contrast - jumping from an ice bath into a sauna or hot tub, forces your blood vessels to constrict and then expand, improving blood flow and overall cardiovascular health. It’s a simple but effective way to boost circulation and get the body feeling ready to compete.
One of the more surprising benefits I have read about, is cold water therapy can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Regular cold exposure helps trigger a calming response in the body, reducing stress and improving mental clarity. For anyone dealing with the pressures of daily life, or even something more serious like anxiety, this can be a huge benefit.
Finally, there’s exciting research that suggests cold water therapy may even offer cognitive benefits. Studies are starting to explore its potential in protecting against cognitive decline and diseases like dementia. While it’s early days, the possibility of preserving brain health adds another layer to the already impressive list of cold therapy’s benefits.
