Everyday Warriors Nation

The Benefits of Cold Water Therapy: Why You Should Take the Plunge

Ready to experience the benefits of cold water therapy? Start incorporating it into your routine to boost recovery, improve mood, and enhance overall health

John Welbourn

The Benefits of Cold Water Therapy: Why You Should Take the Plunge
The Benefits of Cold Water Therapy: Why You Should Take the Plunge / The Everyday Warrior Nation

Recently the Everyday Warrior Nation spent the day with Wyatt Ewing, the CEO and founder of Ice Barrel to talk over the benefits and explore misconceptions of cold water immersion therapy.

Cold water therapy has been a game-changer for me since my days playing football at CAL and into the NFL. It offers a variety of benefits that impact immediate recovery and long-term health. If you’re looking to optimize performance, manage stress, or just feel better overall, cold immersion could be the ticket. Let’s break down some of the key advantages that make it such an interesting tool.

First up, immediate pain relief and reduced inflammation. Cold exposure works by constricting blood vessels, which helps reduce swelling and inflammation. This is why so many NFLK players, myself included, would use ice baths after games. When the is beat up and achy, cold water provides almost instant relief, making it a viable option to anti-inflammatories and pain pills.

Cold immersion also triggers the release of endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers. That initial shock of cold water sends a surge of these chemicals through your system, leaving you feeling more energized and even improving your mood. It’s like getting a natural high, once you step out, you feel alert, refreshed, and ready to tackle whatever comes next.

Another underrated aspect is how cold therapy affects the nervous system. The stress of cold exposure forces your body to adapt, helping to optimize hormone production and improve your stress response over time. It’s like putting your nervous system through training camp, making you more resilient to both physical and mental stress in the long run.

Then there’s the improvement in circulation. Alternating between cold immersion and heat, called contrast - jumping from an ice bath into a sauna or hot tub, forces your blood vessels to constrict and then expand, improving blood flow and overall cardiovascular health. It’s a simple but effective way to boost circulation and get the body feeling ready to compete.

One of the more surprising benefits I have read about, is cold water therapy can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Regular cold exposure helps trigger a calming response in the body, reducing stress and improving mental clarity. For anyone dealing with the pressures of daily life, or even something more serious like anxiety, this can be a huge benefit.

Finally, there’s exciting research that suggests cold water therapy may even offer cognitive benefits. Studies are starting to explore its potential in protecting against cognitive decline and diseases like dementia. While it’s early days, the possibility of preserving brain health adds another layer to the already impressive list of cold therapy’s benefits.

We love to see people take their first ice baths and reaping the benefits of cold water! Tag us in your photos and videos and come visit the EveryDayWarriorNation on Instagram and throw your name in the barrel for a chance to own a Ice Barrel of your own!

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness