The Best (and Worst) Foods to Eat Before a Workout
What is Pre-Workout Nutrition?
The definition of pre-workout nutrition simply lies in the name. It refers to the meals or snacks consumed prior to a workout with the workout in mind. Some of the benefits exercisers seek from eating prior to a workout include an increase in energy, improved endurance and strength, enhanced focus and connection, and the reduction of muscle fatigue. Now of course what you eat and how much matters and having a targeted approach can greatly enhance your workout output.
What Should Your Macro Balance Look Like Pre-Workout and Why?
What’s the best thing to eat before a workout? In general, exercisers should focus their pre-workout fueling efforts on carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are our main energy source because when broken down in the body, they become glucose.
We use glucose as “quick energy” to support both our brain and our muscles. After we digest the carb we ate, glucose is readily available in our bloodstream and gets transported to cells throughout our body where it is then converted into adenosine triphosphate (ATP).
ATP is the player responsible for providing the necessary energy needed for various cell processes in the body, including muscle contraction. Aside from carbohydrates, it’s okay to have moderate protein but important to keep fat and fiber intake low in efforts to avoid any gut distress that could follow.
Timing Your Pre-Workout Nutrition Based on the Length of Your Workout
In terms of when we should fuel for a workout, it really depends on the intensity and length of the workout ahead. Generally, a low to moderate workout lasting 45 minutes or less does not demand a ton of focus on pre-workout fuel.
Assuming the person eats at regular intervals throughout the day and doesn’t skip meals, their usual intake should be enough to support their exercise. However, if exercising for 60+ minutes at a moderate to high to very high intensity, it is recommended to properly fuel with pre and post workout fuel. In many cases, during-exercise fuel may be necessary as well.
Some examples here would be 90+ minutes of running, high intensity team practices, and strength workouts. So how long before a workout should one eat if the intensity and duration matches the need? Meals should be kept 3-4 hours prior, a snack with carb and protein t 1-2 hours prior, and a carb-focused snack 15-30 minutes prior.
If someone is engaging in early morning activity, in many cases it should be fine to just implement the carb-focused snack 15-30 minutes prior to exercise.
The Benefits of Working out Fasted vs. Fed and What are The Downsides?
Like many debatable topics, I’d say there are pros and cons to working out fasted vs. fed. And it really depends on what goal one’s trying to achieve with exercise. Are we a general population exerciser looking to improve overall health and wellness or are we a competitive athlete seeking performance improvements and gains?
There is some research to suggest working out in a fasted state can lead to a decrease in fat mass. And while not eating may be the more convenient option for early morning exercisers, there is the risk of decreased energy levels and performance during higher intensity workouts.
For those looking to get the most out of their workouts, feel more energized, and even gain muscle over time, I’d recommend taking your chances on implementing a carb-focused snack prior to workouts.
Foods to Avoid When Eating Pre-Workout
As previously mentioned, a focus on carbohydrates is important pre-workout. Some protein may be okay but in general folks should steer clear of higher fat and higher fiber foods as they are known to cause gastrointestinal distress when eating too closely to exercise.
Some examples of foods containing fat include greasy foods, cheese, butter, and oils. And some examples of foods high in fiber include beans, lentils, whole grains, and popcorn.
Quick and Easy Pre-Workout Snacks
- Rice cake with jam
- Oat and honey energy ball
- Banana
- Applesauce
- Fig bar
- Fruit snacks
- Pretzels
Discover more about the author, Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, by visiting her bio page.