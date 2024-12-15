Everyday Warriors Nation

The Evolutionary Science of Cooling the Hands for Optimal Recovery and Performance

Discover how evolutionary biology can be applied to cool your body from the inside out, enhancing endurance, speeding recovery, and optimizing performance.

John Welbourn

Evolutionary Reasons Behind Hairless Palms and Soles of Feet
Evolutionary Reasons Behind Hairless Palms and Soles of Feet / Everyday Warrior Nation

In Episode 748 of Power Athlete Radio, Dr. Heller introduced the science behind CoolMitt, a groundbreaking tool that leverages evolutionary biology to optimize recovery and performance. This innovative cooling device exploits a natural mechanism found in mammals to cool the body efficiently and effectively, from the inside out.

The Evolutionary Insight Behind CoolMitt

To understand how CoolMitt works, it’s helpful to look back at our evolutionary roots. Humans are mammals, but unlike most other mammals, we lack a layer of fur covering our bodies. For animals with fur, heat dissipation through the skin is inefficient, which is why many mammals evolved special blood vessels in areas without fur - like the pads of their feet, the nose, the ears, and the tongue. These areas act as natural heat exchangers, allowing them to regulate their body temperature effectively.

As Dr. Heller explained, humans inherited this physiological feature, and CoolMitt takes full advantage of it. By targeting non-hairy areas, specifically the palms of the hands, CoolMitt is able to cool the blood directly. The cooled blood is then sent back to the heart, where it circulates to the working muscles, effectively cooling the body from the inside out.

Cooling from the Inside Out vs. Outside In

Traditional cooling methods, like ice packs or cold showers, work by trying to reduce body temperature from the outside in. However, this approach can be inefficient, as the skin acts as an insulator, limiting how quickly heat can be drawn out of the body.

CoolMitt flips the script by focusing on cooling from the inside out. By directly cooling the blood in the hands, the body’s natural circulatory system becomes the vehicle for delivering that cooling effect to the areas that need it most.

Dr. Heller emphasized that this method is not only faster but also more targeted:

  • Efficiency: The cardiac output, or blood pumped by the heart, is primarily directed to the working muscles during exercise. Cooling the blood in the hands means the cooled blood is sent directly to these muscles, where it’s needed.
  • Effectiveness: Cooling the body from the inside maintains a more stable core temperature, helping prevent overheating and improving endurance and recovery.

Why the Hands are Key

Dr. Heller also noted the hands’ unique position in the body as an optimal cooling site. Not only are the palms close to the heart, allowing for faster cooling of blood, but their high concentration of specialized blood vessels makes them particularly effective at dissipating heat.

Applications for Performance and Recovery

CoolMitt’s innovative approach to temperature regulation has broad implications for athletes and anyone engaged in strenuous physical activity. By cooling the body more efficiently, it can:

  • Enhance endurance by preventing overheating.
  • Accelerate recovery by reducing muscle fatigue and inflammation.
  • Optimize performance during intense workouts or competitions.

Dr. Heller’s discussion highlighted how CoolMitt leverages a natural biological mechanism to solve a common challenge in fitness and performance. This is more than just a cooling device—it’s a tool rooted in evolution, designed to help the body recover and perform at its best.

For athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts, CoolMitt represents a step forward in recovery technology, offering a scientifically-backed solution to cooling and performance optimization. With its focus on leveraging natural physiology, CoolMitt is redefining how we think about cooling and recovery in sports.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness