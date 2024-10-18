Everyday Warriors Nation

The Importance of Building an Aerobic Base for Fat Loss and Performance

Don’t dismiss aerobic training! Incorporate it into your routine to boost calorie burn and support fat loss while maintaining your strength gains. Start today by adding in some low-intensity aerobic work and feel the difference in your overall fitness

John Welbourn

Building an aerobic base is often overlooked, especially by those who think training is all about lifting heavy and sprinting fast. I used to be in that camp, why bother with aerobic training when you're already hitting the weights and doing sprints.

About a year after I retired from the NFL, I embarked on the 22 Jack Street project, I noticed that the weight I expected to lose wasn’t coming off, despite a solid diet and consistent training. Something was missing.

That’s when I reached out to good friend and mentor Mauro Di Pasquale. His advice was simple: either cut calories or increase your aerobic work. Cutting calories didn’t sound appealing, so I opted for more aerobic training. Aerobic work isn’t some magical fat-burning solution. It doesn’t melt the fat off instantly. But it does help burn more calories overall, which is key to creating a calorie deficit, the foundation for weight loss.

The lesson I learned is that aerobic work is a great tool for managing weight and boosting calorie burn. And no, I’m not saying to ditch your strength training or sprints. Those are still essential. But adding aerobic work to your routine helps you burn through those extra calories, so you don’t have to drastically cut back on food. It’s a more sustainable way to stay lean without feeling like you’re starving all the time. Let’s be real, nobody wants to live off of salad and boiled chicken forever.

Instead of constantly restricting calories, aerobic work lets you stay active and keeps your metabolism running efficiently. It’s a more balanced approach to weight management because you can still enjoy a well-rounded diet while burning off extra calories through increased activity. This is a game-changer, especially if you enjoy eating, and let’s face it, who doesn’t?

Now, when I say aerobic work, I’m not talking about long, grueling cardio sessions. It can be as simple as adding brisk walks, steady-state cardio on a bike, or longer, more controlled sessions that don’t leave you gassed. The idea isn’t to wear yourself out but to build a solid aerobic base that keeps your body burning calories steadily throughout the day.

The takeaway is simple: aerobic work is an underrated but highly effective tool that complements your strength and sprint training. It helps you burn calories, manage your weight, and prevents you from having to live in constant calorie restriction. Pretty simple.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

