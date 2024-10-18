The Importance of Building an Aerobic Base for Fat Loss and Performance
Building an aerobic base is often overlooked, especially by those who think training is all about lifting heavy and sprinting fast. I used to be in that camp, why bother with aerobic training when you're already hitting the weights and doing sprints.
About a year after I retired from the NFL, I embarked on the 22 Jack Street project, I noticed that the weight I expected to lose wasn’t coming off, despite a solid diet and consistent training. Something was missing.
That’s when I reached out to good friend and mentor Mauro Di Pasquale. His advice was simple: either cut calories or increase your aerobic work. Cutting calories didn’t sound appealing, so I opted for more aerobic training. Aerobic work isn’t some magical fat-burning solution. It doesn’t melt the fat off instantly. But it does help burn more calories overall, which is key to creating a calorie deficit, the foundation for weight loss.
The lesson I learned is that aerobic work is a great tool for managing weight and boosting calorie burn. And no, I’m not saying to ditch your strength training or sprints. Those are still essential. But adding aerobic work to your routine helps you burn through those extra calories, so you don’t have to drastically cut back on food. It’s a more sustainable way to stay lean without feeling like you’re starving all the time. Let’s be real, nobody wants to live off of salad and boiled chicken forever.
Instead of constantly restricting calories, aerobic work lets you stay active and keeps your metabolism running efficiently. It’s a more balanced approach to weight management because you can still enjoy a well-rounded diet while burning off extra calories through increased activity. This is a game-changer, especially if you enjoy eating, and let’s face it, who doesn’t?
Now, when I say aerobic work, I’m not talking about long, grueling cardio sessions. It can be as simple as adding brisk walks, steady-state cardio on a bike, or longer, more controlled sessions that don’t leave you gassed. The idea isn’t to wear yourself out but to build a solid aerobic base that keeps your body burning calories steadily throughout the day.
The takeaway is simple: aerobic work is an underrated but highly effective tool that complements your strength and sprint training. It helps you burn calories, manage your weight, and prevents you from having to live in constant calorie restriction. Pretty simple.