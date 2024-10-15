The Mental Side of the Persistent Pursuit of Perfection in Training

Everyday Warriors Nation

Elevate your mental game in training. Stay focused and find an engaged training partner who can help push your harder than you thought possible.

John Welbourn

The mental approach to the ""persistent pursuit of perfection"" in training is just as crucial as the physical execution. It’s not just about nailing each rep technically; it’s about developing a mindset that drives you to push boundaries and continuously improve. To truly embrace this mentality, you need to learn how to switch on, block out distractions, and fully immerse yourself in the moment, especially when you're under the bar.

When you step into a set, the goal is to get your mind into a state of focus, let everything else fade away. You need to be completely present, zeroed in on moving with precision and intent. This means shutting out distractions, whether it’s your phone, the people around you, or any mental noise that pulls your attention away from the task at hand. Every movement, from point A to point B, should be approached with the mindset of perfection. It’s about treating every rep as if it’s the only one that matters because, in that moment, it is.

A part of locking into that mindset comes from having an engaged training partner. You could rely on mirrors or your phone to gauge progress, but those methods are slow, and they disrupt the flow of your workout. They introduce unnecessary pauses when you should be maintaining focus. A good training partner, on the other hand, offers real-time feedback, spotting issues you might not even notice and providing immediate coaching tips. They can tell you if your form is slipping mid-rep or remind you to stay tight during a set. This kind of immediate, actionable feedback is something you can’t replicate on your own.

When training, it’s common to film workouts and review later, which has its benefits. But nothing beats having someone there, in the moment, helping you make adjustments as you go. A solid training partner doesn’t just stand there counting your reps, they’re actively involved in your progress, offering insights, suggesting tweaks, and challenging you to push past your limits. This kind of dynamic creates one of the most powerful performance benefits in training.

Having that extra set of eyes on you, that voice pushing you when you think you've got nothing left, can make all the difference in your pursuit of perfection. You’re not just working toward your goals alone; you’ve got someone helping you refine your technique and drive you toward constant improvement. The mental game in training is about creating an environment of focus and feedback that allows you to continuously evolve, both physically and mentally.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

