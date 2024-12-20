The Power of Macronutrients: Understanding Carbs, Protein, and Fat
What Are Macros?
You've probably heard that you can change your body composition by eating foods that meet your macronutrient goals with IIFYM or “if it fits your macros”. But what are macros?
Carbs
We need carbohydrates for our daily body functions because they provide glucose, our body's primary fuel source for energy as well as a preferred fuel source for our brains. Carbohydrates contain 4 calories for every one gram and can not only help provide energy, but spare muscle loss for those trying to put on lean mass.
Protein
Protein isn’t just a macronutrient that’s reserved for bodybuilders, but I’m a firm believer that most people should be eating more protein. Outside of muscle gain, protein is also important for healthy weight loss, injury recovery, wound healing, creating hormones and antibodies for our immune system and so much more.
Protein also contributes about 4 calories per gram and breaks down very slowly in the stomach, making it the macronutrient that is most effective for controlling hunger.
Fat
When it comes to fitness and sports nutrition, fat is the macro that’s the least talked about, despite being critical to human health and athletic performance.
Hormones suffer when you don't eat enough fat. It's the big hormones like estrogen and testosterone that I'm referring to. When people don’t eat enough, you see a drop in testosterone and estrogen. This can result in lower strength and a disruption in menstrual cycles that can negatively impact long-term health.
Fat also contains 9 calories per gram which is more than twice the number of calories per gram than carbs and fat. So, it’s a handy macro to include in one’s diet if you’re trying to gain weight from lean mass as it can make reaching a calorie surplus easier.
Discover more about the author, Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, by visiting her bio page.