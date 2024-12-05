Everyday Warriors Nation

The Power of Positional Strength: Transforming Athletes with Trunk Work and Glute Development

John Welbourn

Robb Wolf and I delved into the importance of building foundational strength through focused positional training on Power Athlete Radio. Over the years, I’ve found that dialing in specific movement patterns and emphasizing key areas like the trunk and glutes can dramatically improve athletic performance while reducing injuries.

Here’s a breakdown of the insights we discussed and why these principles are critical for any athlete looking to perform at their peak.

One of the biggest game-changers we’ve implemented is putting a significant focus on trunk work—not just traditional exercises like sit-ups or crunches, but movements that teach isometric contractions in various planes of motion. Whether it’s transverse, frontal, or sagittal, the goal is to develop strength and stability across all dimensions.

A fundamental aspect of this training is teaching athletes to maintain a strong, hollowed-out position: pulling the top of the abs down, squeezing the glutes, and locking in proper alignment. This core positioning creates a solid base for virtually every athletic movement.

The results speak for themselves. When we prioritize trunk stability and isometric strength, the chronic issues athletes often deal with—like lower back pain or nagging neck discomfort—start to disappear. A stable trunk not only prevents injuries but also enhances overall performance by creating efficient and powerful movement patterns.

Another critical area we’ve emphasized is posterior chain development, particularly the glutes and hamstrings. It’s common to see athletes with underdeveloped glutes and weak hamstrings, often manifesting as a flat posterior and a tendency to fold forward during movements.

To address this, we’ve focused heavily on Romanian Deadlifts (RDLs) and other glute-centric exercises that teach proper loading mechanics. RDLs are especially effective because they reinforce hip hinge patterns while building strength and stability in the glutes and hamstrings.

For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) athletes, this approach is even more crucial. Many competitors, particularly those training in the gi, tend to favor forward-leaning positions that exacerbate imbalances in the posterior chain. By introducing glute-focused training, we’ve been able to correct these imbalances, enhancing their strength, stability, and resilience on the mat.

One of the cornerstone principles of Power Athlete training is teaching the universal athletic position. This position—feet forward, knees tracking over the insteps, and a strong, neutral alignment—is foundational for everything from squatting to jumping to performing explosive movements.

For BJJ athletes transitioning to no-gi and wrestling-based styles, this position becomes even more important. The dynamic nature of no-gi grappling requires greater reliance on lower-body strength and stability, particularly for takedowns and striking setups. Teaching athletes to load properly in the universal athletic position ensures they can generate power efficiently while minimizing the risk of injury.

What ties all these elements together is the emphasis on integration. Trunk work, glute development, and mastering the universal athletic position aren’t isolated drills—they’re interconnected components of a holistic training approach. Whether it’s performing a squat, trap bar deadlift, or vertical jump, everything we teach reinforces these principles.

The result? Athletes who move better, perform better, and stay healthier.

At the end of the day, effective training isn’t just about lifting heavier weights or doing more reps—it’s about teaching athletes how to move with purpose and precision. By focusing on positional strength, particularly in the trunk and glutes, we’ve been able to transform how athletes approach their training.

These methods don’t just build strength; they build resilience, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best while avoiding the injuries that can derail their progress. If you’re looking to elevate your game, start with the fundamentals: master your trunk strength, develop your posterior chain, and dial in your movement patterns. Everything else will follow.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

