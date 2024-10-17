Training Around Limitations: Finding Solutions to Keep Progressing
We all face limitations at some point, whether it’s due to injury, limited range of motion, or even a lack of equipment. The key isn’t to let these obstacles become roadblocks, but to find creative ways to work around them. For example, I have a bone spur that limits knee mobility but that doesn’t mean I have stopped squatting altogether. It just means I need to modify my approach to keep making progress despite the challenge.
Too often, people adopt an ""all or nothing"" mindset when they encounter these setbacks. Maybe they can’t perform a specific movement or don’t have access to a certain piece of equipment, so they throw in the towel. But that’s not how you get better. Instead of giving up, the real question should be: “What can I do?” There are always options, whether it’s swapping out a movement for something that achieves a similar result or adjusting your environment to better suit your needs. Training programs may suggest specific exercises and equipment, but the reality is not everyone has access to the same tools. The trick is to stay flexible and adaptable.
At the end of the day, everyone has some kind of limitation, whether it’s a physical issue or a lack of resources. The goal is to not let those limitations derail your progress. Maybe your gym doesn’t have a leg press machine, or your shoulder’s acting up and pressing movements are off the table for a while. You can always find alternatives that keep you moving forward.
It’s all about staying resourceful and creative in your approach. Don't focus on what you can't do. Focus on what you CAN do and make the most of it. By being adaptable and persistent, you ensure that progress never stops, no matter the circumstances.
Be resilient. Keep pushing forward. Don't let anything hold you back.