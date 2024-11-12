Understanding the Hidden Impact of Antibiotics on Long-Term Health: Insights from Dr. Thomas Incledon
On Power Athlete Radio, I had the privilege of speaking with Dr. Thomas Incledon from Causenta Wellness, who shared some eye-opening insights on how certain medical practices -particularly the use of antibiotics around surgical procedures - can have long-term health consequences. Dr. Incledon’s perspective is particularly relevant as we’re starting to understand more about the gut microbiome and how vital it is to overall health. He highlighted a hidden health risk that many people don’t even think about: the unintended effects of antibiotics on the body’s natural defenses and the health issues that can arise years down the line.
Dr. Incledon explained how antibiotics are frequently used around the time of surgery, whether it’s a life-saving procedure or something elective like breast implants. In many cases, a patient receives a dose of antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection at the surgical site. While antibiotics are essential for preventing serious infections, they don’t discriminate; they wipe out the good bacteria along with the bad. When the natural bacteria in our bodies are suppressed, the balance in our microbiome shifts, leaving us more vulnerable to other pathogens like fungi or mold. Dr. Incledon’s point is that this disruption can open the door to health problems that don’t surface until years or even decades later.
One startling example he brought up was the experience of women who undergo breast augmentation. These women may look perfectly healthy on the outside, yet they often suffer from a range of unexplained symptoms, sometimes referred to as “breast implant illness.” Symptoms can include fatigue, joint pain, memory issues, and other mysterious complaints that don’t seem to add up. Many of these women go to doctor after doctor, only to be told that nothing’s wrong or that it’s “all in their head.” But Dr. Incledon has observed that these symptoms can often be traced back to that initial disruption in the microbiome, caused by antibiotics given at the time of their surgery. Without their natural bacteria to maintain a healthy balance, their bodies become more susceptible to fungal or mold-related issues that can linger for years.
What’s especially troubling is that traditional medicine often overlooks this connection. Many doctors simply don’t consider the long-term effects of antibiotics beyond their immediate purpose. So, when patients show up with seemingly unrelated symptoms years after surgery, they’re often dismissed or misdiagnosed. Dr. Incledon pointed out that he’s seen this scenario play out in numerous cases, particularly among women who were models or actresses—people who appear perfectly healthy on the outside but struggle with debilitating symptoms on the inside.
At Causenta Wellness, Dr. Incledon takes a more holistic approach, addressing the full spectrum of potential health issues, including those that conventional medicine might overlook. Instead of just treating the symptoms, he digs deeper to understand the root cause, which often leads back to that disrupted microbiome. His approach includes advanced testing to assess the health of a person’s microbiome and identify any lingering fungal or mold issues. By restoring balance to the gut, he’s been able to help many of these patients finally find relief after years of frustration and misdiagnoses.
Dr. Incledon’s insights are a reminder of how interconnected our bodies truly are, and how crucial it is to consider the long-term effects of even routine medical interventions. Antibiotics can be life-saving, but they aren’t without consequences. It’s essential for patients to be aware of the potential impact on their microbiome and, if possible, take steps to protect or restore it. For anyone who’s had surgery or taken antibiotics and is experiencing lingering health issues, it may be worth exploring the possibility of a disrupted microbiome with a functional medicine specialist.
As Dr. Incledon emphasized, it’s not just about treating what’s visible on the outside; it’s about achieving real health from the inside out. This approach, rooted in addressing the whole person, is what makes Causenta Wellness a game-changer for people who feel overlooked by traditional healthcare.