What Is The Minimum Amount Of Protein You Can Eat Without Losing Muscle?
Each person holds muscle differently, has a different protein metabolism, and trains differently, so there isn't a universal answer. You can, however, take into account some factors to guide you in the right direction.
Studies show that experienced weightlifters have to be more precise than newbies, likely because of the effect of “newbie gains.” Newbie gains is a fitness term for the significant amount of muscle gain and fat loss experienced in the first 6 months of consistent weight lifting.
That said, newbies can stand to eat about 0.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight, or 75 grams of protein for a 150 pound individual.
If you’re an experienced lifter, though, you have to be more careful. Studies show that adults lifting 4-5 days a week can reduce their protein intake to 0.7 grams per pound of body weight per day for 2 weeks and still maintain their muscle. For an individual weighing 150 pounds, this is about 105 grams of protein per day.
Keep in mind, these subjects only skimped on their protein for a couple of weeks. The longer you go, though, the more at-risk you are of losing muscle, so don’t make the reduced intake a habit. Also, make sure you’re still lifting at least 2 days a week even if you can’t meet protein needs. This will go a long way in helping you to maintain your muscle as well until you can get back on the wagon.
Discover more about the author, Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, by visiting her bio page.