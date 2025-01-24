Why Am I Hungry?
What affects hunger & fullness?
We need food to survive. The brain and digestive system are connected, and work together through the gut-brain axis. This connection triggers our appetite, and the communication is ongoing between the two systems. (Ever feel butterflies in your stomach when you’re nervous? That’s an example of this connection.)
The brain monitors changes in fuel supply and signals the body to seek food when going without eating for a while, via digestive hormones. Once hunger is honored and fuel is added back to the system by eating, hormones also can trigger the “I’m satisfied” feeling. Presented here are some of the common hormones at play.
· Ghrelin acts on the hypothalamus in the brain, where it stimulates appetite and initiates the process of storing fat. Levels are highest after a long while without food, and just before regular meal times. It is released when the stomach is empty and shuts off again when the stomach is stretched (full).
· Peptide YY is a hormone released by the intestines in response to eating, especially fat and protein. It signals to the brain that the fuel levels are topped off and we feel ‘full.’ PYY is thought to manage the ‘brakes’ in the colon and last part of the small intestine when fat reaches those areas. These ‘brakes’ slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach and travels through the intestines, leading to a sensation of fullness. PYY is also influenced by our gut bacteria; they can release special molecules that act directly on the central nervous system.
· Neuropeptide Y (NPY) NPY is a neuropeptide found throughout the gut-brain axis, not just the digestive tract. It slows food movement through the stomach and intestines, drives the urge to eat carbs, and is activated during food deprivation (including time during sleep). If carb intake doesn't occur, NPY levels increase, leading to strong cravings. Eating carbs increases serotonin, which then turns off NPY.
· Cholecystokinin (CCK) is a hormone released by cells in the small intestine when eating. It lessens hunger by signaling to the brain that the body feels full, as it slows the rate at which food leaves the stomach and activates nerves that sense stretching in the wall of your stomach. When fats and proteins are present, CCK tells the gallbladder and pancreas to release bile and digestive enzymes to help break down these nutrients.
· GLP-1: Glucagon-like peptide-1 is a hormone that is made primarily in the gut, but can also come from the brain. It is released in response to eating food and helps determine when someone is full. One of the things GLP-1 does is trigger the release of insulin depending on the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood, along with slowing the rate the stomach empties. Insulin promotes sugar storage and use in the cells, and the body senses the tank is refilled.
· Leptin is a hormone made and released by the body’s fat cells, and signals to the brain when to stop eating. The amount of leptin in the blood is directly related to the amount of fat tissue in the body. Leptin acts as a marker of long-term fuel storage for the central nervous system (CNS). When body fat is used/burned, the amount of leptin made and crossing the blood-brain barrier decreases. The CNS ‘sees’ the lower level of leptin as a sign of fuel shortage, and triggers a cascade of responses (like increased hunger) to help the body deal with starvation. Fat storage increases leptin levels and shuts off the starvation response.
Now that you know how the body regulates your food intake, let’s explore some common reasons why your hunger hormones may be in overdrive.
· Carbohydrate quality. Carbohydrates include starches, fiber, and naturally-occurring sugars (like those in fruit or dairy milk-based foods). Fiber takes longer to break down in the digestive tract, and releases its stored energy (glucose) more slowly. Slower release = longer lasting fuel supply and fewer ‘alarms’ like the hunger hormones are set off. Simple sugars, including those that are naturally-occurring, don’t take much time to hit the bloodstream. We get a quick burst of energy, insulin gets into the mix and stores that sugar, and levels in the blood drop back to normal. The rapid change itself can trigger hunger to return. You set up a cycle where you crave the fuel, get a quick source, and shortly after are needing that hit of fuel once again.
· Protein. Protein (along with fat) helps trigger the release of the satisfaction hormone, peptide YY. Meals that include at least a protein source with fiber-rich carbohydrates thus keep your fuel tank topped off and humming along nicely throughout the day, without the energy crashes and cravings.
· Skipping breakfast. Recall that Neuropeptide Y (NPY) is highest after periods of prolonged fasting. Sleep is an example of this. You wake up, your liver supply of glucose is gone—your body used it while you were resting to perform its vital activities like repair. NPY is released when carbohydrates come in, and the need for these only grows throughout the day if not provided earlier on. Your body essentially is shouting at you and if you ignore it long enough, it can reach a point where you want to eat ‘all the carbs.’
· Changes in sleep. Lack of sleep can trigger the body’s stress response—led by the hormone cortisol. The job of cortisol is to make sure there’s enough circulating fuel (aka, glucose) available while the body is on ‘high alert.’ Cortisol increases the amount of glucose available for the brain. It acts on the liver, muscle, fat tissue, and the pancreas. The liver releases extra stored sugar instead of storing it. Muscles have their own stored sugar supply, and when cortisol is present, they don’t store sugar as well. As you can see, all systems are go and primed for any emergency…and you seek out some quick, reliable carbohydrates (aka, foods or drinks with higher sugar content) as a result.
Summary
It’s amazing how the body manages its fuel supply. Knowing that biology drives our food choices can be empowering. Learn how to ‘hear’ what your body is telling you, and you may be surprised at the changes you feel!
