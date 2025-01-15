Everyday Warriors Nation

Why Athleticism Goes Beyond Just Lifting Weights and Looking Good

Explore the difference between atheistic, strength and athleticism with John Welbourn, CEO of Power Athlete and former NFL player. 

In today’s fitness culture, challenges like 30-day or 60-day programs often dominate the narrative. While these challenges may deliver short-term goals or aesthetic improvements, they frequently miss a fundamental aspect of physical development: athleticism. True athleticism isn’t just about moving weights from point A to point B. It’s about showcasing strength, power, coordination, and the ability to move through space with grace and explosiveness.

Lifting weights, though vital for building strength, doesn’t inherently require athletic ability. Many unathletic individuals can lift heavy or perform basic resistance exercises with proficiency. While strength is undoubtedly impressive and foundational for fitness, it’s not the sole determinant of athleticism. Athleticism encompasses a broader spectrum, including agility, balance, power, and spatial awareness.

Athleticism as a Dynamic Skill

Athleticism becomes evident in how individuals interact with their environment and use their bodies to perform dynamic movements. Take vertical displacement, for example - jumping explosively or performing aerial movements. These actions require not only raw power but also precise control, coordination, and timing. The ability to move through space fluidly, with a combination of strength and finesse, separates the athletic from the merely strong.

When you watch an athlete perform - whether it’s a gymnast soaring through the air, a basketball player leaping for a dunk, or a parkour enthusiast navigating complex obstacles—it’s clear that athleticism is about more than muscle. It’s about adaptability and mastery of movement. These displays of skill and control inspire admiration and set a benchmark for physical excellence.

Strength vs. Athleticism

There’s no denying the value of strength. Lifting heavy weights builds foundational power, reinforces bone density, and supports overall health. However, strength without athleticism often appears one-dimensional. A powerlifter might squat hundreds of pounds, but that feat doesn’t necessarily translate to agility on a basketball court or fluidity in a martial arts. 

Athleticism is about functional application - using strength in ways that demand coordination, speed, and precision. It’s the difference between squatting a barbell in the gym and leaping over a hurdle on the track. The former demonstrates strength, while the latter showcases the integration of strength with balance, timing, and spatial awareness.

The Pursuit of True Athleticism

True athleticism requires a commitment to varied and holistic training. Incorporating plyometrics, agility drills, and mobility work alongside strength training can enhance overall athletic performance. Activities like sprinting, jumping, or performing dynamic bodyweight movements challenge the body to work as a cohesive unit rather than isolating individual muscles.

In a world that often glorifies aesthetics or brute strength, it’s important to celebrate and cultivate athleticism. Being able to move explosively, gracefully, and with control isn’t just impressive to watch - it’s a testament to functional fitness and versatility.

Ultimately, athleticism transcends the gym. It’s about how you move, adapt, and perform in real-world situations. Whether you’re jumping, sprinting, or navigating an obstacle, the ability to move powerfully and skillfully is the ultimate display of physical capability. 

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

