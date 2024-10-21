Everyday Warriors Nation

Why Lying Down in Ice Baths Goes Against Nature

Challenge the traditional approach to ice baths by trying an upright position during your next cold plunge. Embrace a more natural response to cold and see how it changes your experience

John Welbourn

Why Lying Down in Ice Baths Goes Against Nature
Why Lying Down in Ice Baths Goes Against Nature / The Everyday Warrior Nation

While interviewing Wyatt Ewing, CEO of Ice Barrel, on Power Athlete Radio he commented, “I’ve been thinking a lot about the way we approach cold water immersion, especially after my own experience at the North Platte River in Colorado. It got me thinking about how people instinctively respond to cold. When a group of us entered that freezing water, not one person tried to lie down. Everyone stayed upright, either squatting in the river or sitting on their butts - and it just felt like the natural thing to do in that environment. The experience was raw, and it made me question why we’ve come to associate lying down in an ice bath with recovery, especially when our bodies are in full fight-or-flight mode.”

It’s no secret that cold exposure kicks the body into survival mode. When you're hit with that shock of cold, your nervous system fires up. The theory goes, the thing your body wants to do is lie down and relax. In fact, lying down almost seems counterproductive to what cold immersion is all about. If you look at nature, animals don’t lie down when they’re exposed to cold or stress, they stay more upright, alert, ready for action. The only time you see something lie down under duress is when it’s freezing up in fear, like fainting goats. But that’s not what we’re aiming for in recovery or performance.

NFL players are no strangers to cold-water immersion. For years, athletes like myself have used stainless steel whirlpools after practice or a game to speed up recovery. Typically, these tubs were designed for sitting, not lying down, there just wasn’t enough room for that. At the Eagles' NovaCare Complex, we had two sizable spa-like tubs - one hot and one cold for full-body contrast therapy. I remember stepping into the cold tub and squatting down as deep as I could to submerge my chest and shoulders. But I never once laid back in the cold water. It wasn’t a natural reaction to that setting.

When I saw the setup of the Ice Barrel, it felt more intuitive to me. The design, encouraging people to remain upright, just made more sense. It’s a more natural way to engage with cold and it aligns with how our bodies are wired to respond. I think the key to making cold immersion even more effective is focusing on keeping the body in that active posture, letting the cold do its work while we stay in tune with the process. That’s what makes the Ice Barrel different, it taps into that primal response, and I think it’s something more people need to experience.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness