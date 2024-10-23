Why Standing Cold Immersion is the Natural Choice
When Wyatt Ewing, CEO of Ice Barrel, and I sat down on Power Athlete Radio to discuss his cold immersion product, we quickly agreed that cold exposure should feel natural, not forced. The decision to go with an upright, seated model instead of the traditional lying-down approach better reflects how the body naturally responds to cold. As Wyatt pointed out, neither animals nor humans, when faced with freezing conditions, instinctively lie down. In nature, when you encounter cold water in a river or lake, your first reaction is to stay upright, brace yourself, and meet the cold head-on. That’s the experience is what Ice Barrel was going after.
Wyatt explained that the upright, seated immersion aligns with our natural fight-or-flight response. “If you take people to a cold river,” he said, “they’ll naturally stay upright in the water. Nobody lies down to float - they’re either standing or seated, facing the cold, ready for it.” The upright posture feels active and engaged, which makes more sense than lying down in cold water, which can feel awkward and counterproductive.
This upright model also addresses practical issues found in traditional cold plunges. Wyatt made a great point: “When you lie down, it’s tough to fully submerge without constantly adjusting to get your head in and out of the water, which disrupts the experience.” Ice Barrel’s upright design eliminates that issue entirely. You’re seated comfortably, with the water covering you up to your shoulders, ensuring full immersion without the hassle.
What’s more, the upright model makes cold exposure accessible for people at all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting with cold plunges, it allows you to adjust how deep you want to go while maintaining a posture that feels natural. As Wyatt and I discussed, comfort and effectiveness should go hand-in-hand, and with Ice Barrel, they do.
Ultimately, the upright, seated model feels right because it is right. It reflects how our bodies are wired to handle cold, upright, engaged, and ready. Ice Barrel doesn’t force you into an unnatural position; it works with your body, making cold exposure feel more intuitive and effective.