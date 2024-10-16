Why You Should Never Skip Trunk Training
Trunk training, much like building an aerobic base, is one of those elements that often gets overlooked. It’s easy to skip because it doesn’t always feel as urgent or flashy as other parts of a workout. That’s exactly why it’s placed early in many programs—because if you leave it until the end, it’s likely to be ignored. But skipping trunk work can not only rob you of major athletic benefits, it can also set you up for injury.
When it comes to trunk training, especially when working on extension and flexion, it’s crucial to be smart about how you approach it. Mindlessly cranking out hundreds of reps of flexion and extension, like what you see in some military programs, can do more harm than good. In fact, it’s a major cause of back injuries. The key is balance. Your trunk’s primary job is to stabilize, not just bend back and forth. That’s why incorporating rotational and transverse movements into your training is so important. These functional movements challenge the trunk in a way that mimics real-world, athletic demands, and help build the kind of stability that carries over into all your other lifts and activities.
Trunk training is far more than just a warm-up or afterthought; it’s foundational to building athleticism. When you prepare your trunk properly, you improve your stability, which translates directly to better performance in barbell lifts, dynamic movements, and overall coordination. And here’s the thing—what you learn during trunk prep doesn’t stop when the trunk session ends. If you can maintain that stability throughout your entire workout, you’re reinforcing a strong foundation that supports greater strength, better form, and reduced risk of injury.
So, don’t underestimate the importance of trunk training. It’s not just about core strength—it’s about stabilizing your body to unlock better performance and keep yourself safe while training.