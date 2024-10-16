Everyday Warriors Nation

Why You Should Never Skip Trunk Training

Don’t skip trunk training! Build a solid core foundation early in your workout to boost your stability, athleticism, and performance. Start incorporating smarter, more functional trunk exercises into your routine today

John Welbourn

Trunk training, much like building an aerobic base, is one of those elements that often gets overlooked. It’s easy to skip because it doesn’t always feel as urgent or flashy as other parts of a workout. That’s exactly why it’s placed early in many programs—because if you leave it until the end, it’s likely to be ignored. But skipping trunk work can not only rob you of major athletic benefits, it can also set you up for injury.

When it comes to trunk training, especially when working on extension and flexion, it’s crucial to be smart about how you approach it. Mindlessly cranking out hundreds of reps of flexion and extension, like what you see in some military programs, can do more harm than good. In fact, it’s a major cause of back injuries. The key is balance. Your trunk’s primary job is to stabilize, not just bend back and forth. That’s why incorporating rotational and transverse movements into your training is so important. These functional movements challenge the trunk in a way that mimics real-world, athletic demands, and help build the kind of stability that carries over into all your other lifts and activities.

Trunk training is far more than just a warm-up or afterthought; it’s foundational to building athleticism. When you prepare your trunk properly, you improve your stability, which translates directly to better performance in barbell lifts, dynamic movements, and overall coordination. And here’s the thing—what you learn during trunk prep doesn’t stop when the trunk session ends. If you can maintain that stability throughout your entire workout, you’re reinforcing a strong foundation that supports greater strength, better form, and reduced risk of injury.

So, don’t underestimate the importance of trunk training. It’s not just about core strength—it’s about stabilizing your body to unlock better performance and keep yourself safe while training.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

