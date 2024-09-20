Everyday Warriors Nation

Embracing the Unique Opportunity of Mentorship: A Coach's Perspective

John Welbourn

Being a coach is much more than simply drawing up plays or winning games. It’s an incredible opportunity to shape the lives and character of young individuals, influencing their development far beyond the field. Kaz Kazadi, a coach I deeply respect, has spoken passionately about the weight and responsibility that come with this role. He likens it to being dropped into a vast universe with the task of guiding a select few individuals, not just in their athletic performance but in their journey toward becoming responsible adults. This metaphor perfectly illustrates the immense scope of a coach’s influence and the depth of the responsibility we carry.

Kazadi emphasizes teaching young men how to treat women with respect—a principle that goes beyond the game itself. He underscores the importance of instilling in young athletes the ability to acknowledge others' efforts and take full responsibility for their actions. While these lessons might seem unrelated to sports, they are critical in shaping well-rounded individuals who understand the broader significance of respect, gratitude, and accountability. These qualities, developed under the guidance of a coach like Kazadi, carry over into all aspects of life. Whether in relationships, careers, or future jobs, a coach is not just building athletes but developing citizens and future leaders.

I draw a parallel between coaching and parenting. Like parents, coaches need to maintain constant dialogue and reinforce values every day. Character-building is a long and challenging process that requires constant attention. The repeated lessons on discipline, respect, and responsibility are what truly shape an athlete’s character.

Kazadi also compares the role of a coach to being a shepherd, guiding his flock across a river. This speaks to his coaching philosophy—it's not about breaking down or belittling young athletes but about uplifting them, offering consistent support, and guiding them on their journey. It’s about being the first to encourage and light the way, even when the path is difficult.

Ultimately, Kazadi’s perspective encapsulates the essence of mentorship in sports and life. Being a coach is about far more than coaching a game. It’s an opportunity to mold young men and women into respectful and responsible adults, leaving a lasting impact that extends well beyond the field.

