The Cost of Greatness: Sacrifices Behind Ashley Kidd's Wake Surfing Success

How the 7-Time World Champion Chose Dedication Over Distractions to Reach the Top

Mike Sarraille

In the world of wake surfing, few names carry the weight of Ashley Kidd. With seven world titles under her belt, she has become the undisputed queen of the sport. But as with any champion, her success didn’t come without significant sacrifices. In a recent conversation, Ashley opened up about the reality behind her rise to the top, echoing a sentiment shared by another legend in the water, surfing icon Kelly Slater.

When we had Kelly Slater on, I asked him, ‘Bro, the surf circuit is like a party circuit.’ He said, ‘Yeah, for about 99% of the surfers. But I skipped the parties. I ate well, I slept, I trained hard. That’s the difference.’”

Ashley, now 29, couldn't agree more. She shared how, while others in their early twenties were living it up, she was singularly focused on her wake surfing career. “I dedicate so much of my life to wake surfing. Like what Kelly said, that's been my lifestyle. I went to bed early and woke up to ride when everybody was going off to parties."

Ashley's choice was clear—her passion for wake surfing always came first. While others might have viewed the missed parties or social events as sacrifices, she saw them as necessary steps toward achieving her goals. "You must sacrifice certain things to get what you want," she explained.

The sacrifices weren't just about skipping parties; they involved a total commitment to training, nutrition, and rest—areas where many athletes fall short. By staying disciplined and focused on what truly mattered, Ashley stayed ahead of her competition and set the standard for what it takes to be a champion in a sport that demands physical and mental endurance.

But is it all worth it? For Ashley, the answer is a resounding yes. The cost of greatness, she believes, is part of the journey. It's about making tough decisions, prioritizing long-term goals over short-term pleasures, and putting in the work when no one is watching.

As she looks ahead, there's no doubt Ashley Kidd's journey is far from over. And as she continues to ride the waves of success, her message to others remains simple yet profound: "If you want something, be prepared to work for it. Sacrifices are part of the deal and the key to greatness."

For more on Ashley and her Mastercraft campaign, please visit https://www.mastercraft.com/athletes/ashley-kidd/.

Mike Sarraille is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a consulting and executive search firm; and Legacy Expeditions, an extreme adventure company which has set 4 x world records in skydiving. Mike is a 2023 and 2024 Top 30 Global Gurus leadership speaker, 2 x Best-Selling Author of The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent and The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life. Mike also participated in the filming and production of two documentaries, Drop Zone Everest and Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done. Mike started the Everyday Warrior Initiative on Men’s Journal in 2022 before moving it to Sports Illustrated On SI alongside his co-host John Welbourn. He is a former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL

