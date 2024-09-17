The Importance of Diverse Training and Quality Coaching
In this episode of Power Athlete Radio, Mr. Zach Even-Esh, a strength coach from New Jersey and purveyor of all this old school discussed the challenges he encounters as a parent deeply involved in the athletic pursuits of two high school kids. He discussed his firsthand experience with the diverse approaches to training and the varying impacts they have on young athletes.
His daughter, who started tennis at a young age, has benefited immensely from engaging in multiple sports. From basketball to soccer, and swimming to softball, her athleticism has been shaped by a broad range of activities. This diverse training has not only made her versatile but also emotionally resilient. She thrives on high volumes of training, and it's often a challenge to make her take necessary breaks.
On the other hand, his son’s experience with travel baseball has highlighted the inconsistencies in coaching quality, mirroring the variations seen in strength and conditioning training. Travel baseball, much like strength training, offers a spectrum of coaching styles and expertise. This inconsistency can significantly impact an athlete's development. For instance, observations have been made of high-level athletes at the son’s high school who attend private strength coaching yet struggle with basic movements like bodyweight squats and pushups - something every young person, let alone athlete, should be able to accomplish without duress.
This brings to light a crucial aspect of youth sports training: the quality and methodology of coaching. Effective coaching should focus not only on sport-specific skills, but also on foundational movements and overall athletic development. It's disheartening to see athletes investing time and resources in private training without achieving fundamental proficiency. Such experiences underscore the need for parents to be discerning and proactive in selecting training programs and coaches.
In conclusion, while the journey of youth sports is filled with opportunities, it also requires careful navigation. Ensuring that young athletes receive well-rounded, high-quality coaching is essential for their long-term success and physical development. Whether it's through varied sports participation or consistent strength training, the goal should always be to build a solid foundation of athletic skills and resilience.