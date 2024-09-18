Why Sammy Hagar Still "Can’t Drive 55": The Relentless Drive That Fuels His Life and Business
Sammy Hagar is famous for his hit song "I Can’t Drive 55," but the truth is, Hagar doesn’t just speed behind the wheel—he’s been racing through life with unstoppable momentum. In his own words, Hagar admits that his life has been one relentless project after another, never slowing down. But it’s not just his drive that’s impressive; it’s how he’s channeled that energy into purpose-driven work. No doubt, it has required a lot of sacrifice and broken relationships.
Looking back, Hagar says he's never really taken a break. From one band to the next, one business venture to another, Hagar has always been about creating and following through. "I like working. I'm a project guy," he says. This sets him apart: he's unsatisfied with simply dreaming up ideas. He pushes them forward until they're fully realized. It's not just about starting things—it's about finishing them, seeing them through to the end.
For leaders, this drive is a powerful lesson. Ideas are easy, but execution is where success happens. Hagar's commitment to seeing his projects come to life is the kind of follow-through that makes a true impact. Whether writing a hit song, building a tequila empire, or launching Cabo Wabo ventures, Hagar proves that persistence is vital to making big things happen.
But here’s where it gets interesting: despite all his success, Hagar doesn’t work for the money…anymore. “I’ve got more money than I could ever spend,” he says, but his entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t slowed down. In fact, it’s evolved. Today, everything he does is connected to a higher purpose—helping others. Whether through job creation or supporting children’s charities, Hagar has found a new reason to keep pushing forward. His success isn’t just personal; it’s about giving back and making a real difference in people’s lives.
Hagar's journey teaches us that the grind can be fulfilling when connected to something bigger than yourself. For leaders, this is a critical takeaway. Success is fleeting if it's only about personal gain. Now, let's be realistic, there may need to be some selfishness to put yourself into a powerful or stable situation, be it money or station in life, before you can genuinely help others at the impactful level that Sammy does. And that doesn't make you self-seeking or narcissistic.
Self-preservation is a real and necessary thing from time to time. Anyone who says different writes greeting cards for Hallmark. But when you do find the right time or conditions to tie your efforts to a larger purpose—supporting a community, mentoring others, or creating opportunities—you find a more profound sense of fulfillment that keeps you moving forward.
Sammy Hagar doesn't just "drive 55"—he accelerates through life with purpose, passion, and unstoppable energy. His story reminds us that the key to long-term success is more than hard work; it's about channeling your drive into something meaningful. And that's a road worth taking.