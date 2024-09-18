The Cost of Greatness: Sacrifices Behind Ashley Kidd's Wake Surfing Success
In the world of wake surfing, few names carry the weight of Ashley Kidd. With seven world titles under her belt, she has become the undisputed queen of the sport. But as with any champion, her success didn’t come without significant sacrifices. In a recent conversation, Ashley opened up about the reality behind her rise to the top, echoing a sentiment shared by another legend in the water, surfing icon Kelly Slater.
“When we had Kelly Slater on, I asked him, ‘Bro, the surf circuit is like a party circuit.’ He said, ‘Yeah, for about 99% of the surfers. But I skipped the parties. I ate well, I slept, I trained hard. That’s the difference.’”
Ashley, now 29, couldn't agree more. She shared how, while others in their early twenties were living it up, she was singularly focused on her wake surfing career. “I dedicate so much of my life to wake surfing. Like what Kelly said, that's been my lifestyle. I went to bed early and woke up to ride when everybody was going off to parties."
Ashley's choice was clear—her passion for wake surfing always came first. While others might have viewed the missed parties or social events as sacrifices, she saw them as necessary steps toward achieving her goals. "You must sacrifice certain things to get what you want," she explained.
The sacrifices weren't just about skipping parties; they involved a total commitment to training, nutrition, and rest—areas where many athletes fall short. By staying disciplined and focused on what truly mattered, Ashley stayed ahead of her competition and set the standard for what it takes to be a champion in a sport that demands physical and mental endurance.
But is it all worth it? For Ashley, the answer is a resounding yes. The cost of greatness, she believes, is part of the journey. It's about making tough decisions, prioritizing long-term goals over short-term pleasures, and putting in the work when no one is watching.
As she looks ahead, there's no doubt Ashley Kidd's journey is far from over. And as she continues to ride the waves of success, her message to others remains simple yet profound: "If you want something, be prepared to work for it. Sacrifices are part of the deal and the key to greatness."
For more on Ashley and her Mastercraft campaign, please visit https://www.mastercraft.com/athletes/ashley-kidd/.