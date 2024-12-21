Everyday Warriors Nation

Being Useful: Reflections on Service, Growth, Purpose and Tait Fletcher

Discover the power of living a life of service and purpose. Listen to John Welbourn reflect on Tait Fletcher’s inspiring talk about being useful, helping others thrive, and leaving a lasting legacy. Start building your impact today

John Welbourn

During a conversation with Mr. Harry Shaw, I referenced an incredible talk that Tait Fletcher delivered at Summer Strong, a gathering where passionate individuals come together to celebrate strength and performance. Tait’s speech wasn’t just about physical strength or athletic achievement, it was about the deeper meaning of being useful and living a life of service.

Tait shared the story of a man whose defining characteristic was his unwavering usefulness to the people around him. He was a problem-solver, a contributor, and a vital part of the group’s forward progress. Tait highlighted this man as someone who exemplified the kind of legacy he wanted to leave behind. He wasn’t just “there” in life, he was actively supporting and improving the lives of those around him.

What It Means to Be Useful

Tait’s words resonated deeply with me, particularly his desire to be remembered as someone who was of service to his fellow man. This is about more than simply existing or going through the motions of life, it’s about providing value to others, helping them become the best versions of themselves, and pushing the group forward as a collective.

In today’s world, where it’s easy to become self-absorbed or distracted by personal struggles, this concept of usefulness feels especially important. We’ve all had those existential moments where we stop and ask, “What am I doing here? Is this even making a difference?” I’ve had those moments myself, questioning whether my work was truly helping anyone or if it was just spinning wheels.

But Tait’s perspective reframes those doubts. The question isn’t whether your contribution is perfect or earth-shattering - it’s whether you’re genuinely trying to improve the lives of those around you. Being useful isn’t about achieving some grand, unattainable ideal. It’s about consistently showing up, solving problems, and being someone others can rely on.

Beyond Being a Simple Man

In his talk, Tait pushed past the idea of being a “simple man.” While simplicity has its virtues, being useful requires intentionality, effort, and action. It’s about asking yourself tough questions:

Am I providing value to those around me?

Am I helping others become the best versions of themselves?

Am I contributing to the growth and forward momentum of the group I belong to?

These aren’t easy questions to answer, but they’re essential if you want to live a life of purpose.

Living with Purpose and Service

Reflecting on Tait’s talk, I see how being useful isn’t just a mindset, it’s a practice. It’s about looking outward instead of inward, recognizing where you can help others, and committing to the hard work of showing up for your community.

This doesn’t mean you ignore your own needs or struggles. It’s about finding balance: taking care of yourself so you can be of service to others. Whether that’s through mentoring, teaching, supporting a friend, or even just lending a hand when someone needs it, usefulness is a ripple effect.

Leaving a Legacy

Ultimately, Tait’s message at Summer Strong is a powerful reminder that the greatest measure of a life well-lived is the impact you have on others. Strength, success, and personal growth are important, but they mean little if they aren’t accompanied by a willingness to serve

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player.

