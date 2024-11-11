Enhancing Communication Skills Through Adaptive Improv and Tactical Role Playing: Insights from Brett Bartholomew
In my conversation with Brett Bartholomew we explored his unique approach to teaching communication and coaching skills at “Art of Coaching”. Brett emphasizes that communication isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” skill. Instead, it’s a dynamic process requiring constant adaptation, reflection, and, most importantly, practice. His method of adaptive improv, tactical role-playing, and detailed feedback systems enable people to refine and evaluate their skills in real-world scenarios.
Brett starts his coaching sessions with “adaptive improv.” These are exercises inspired by theater games, but they’re designed to develop essential skills like listening, understanding, and adapting to someone else's narrative. This first tier focuses on abstraction, teaching participants to tune in to body language, voice tone, and the natural flow of conversation without focusing too much on specific scenarios. In essence, it’s a practice in staying present and building on what the other person is giving you, foundational skills that lay the groundwork for more complex interactions.
The next step involves “tactical role-playing.” Here, participants engage in real-life scenarios, like negotiating a raise or navigating a difficult conversation. By simulating real-world situations, Brett gives them the tools they need to deal with the complexities of everyday interactions. The point isn’t to perfect a script but to develop skills for navigating unpredictability. This kind of practice allows participants to apply their foundational skills in higher-stakes contexts, testing their ability to adapt to challenging conversations.
The third level of Brett’s program adds another layer: constraints and technical feedback. Brett likens it to “accentuated eccentrics and bands and chains” in weightlifting, adding difficulty to reinforce technique and develop resilience under pressure. This step involves videotaping the interactions and analyzing them through a structured rubric, breaking down specific elements like orchestration, questioning techniques, and influence tactics.
Participants are encouraged to continue videotaping themselves post-session and use the rubric to self-evaluate, refining their skills over time. The rubric acts as a checklist for self-improvement, challenging them to look beyond “good” or “bad” performance and consider how they applied specific tactics - like rational persuasion or ingratiation done in the moment. Brett’s approach provides a “language” for participants to articulate and analyze their communication skills, making it more than a vague practice. Instead of relying on broad assessments like “my body language was fine,” participants learn to identify specific tactics and track their progress on a granular level.
Brett’s system is excellent for anyone looking to improve communication skills in a structured, practical way. By combining adaptive improv, real-world role-playing, and analytical self-assessment, Brett enables participants to master the art of communication through actionable steps. This approach transforms communication from an abstract concept into a concrete skill that can be measured, evaluated, and continuously refined.