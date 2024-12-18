From Ground Zero to Global Impact: Lessons on Fatherhood, Mentorship, and Growth
In a recent conversation with my friend Harry Shaw, we unpacked themes that resonate deeply with anyone striving to live a meaningful and impactful life: fatherhood, mentorship, and the drive to continually grow. As fathers, business owners, and individuals, we shared insights into what it means to build something from the ground up, to teach and guide others, and to embrace the challenges that come with starting anew.
I reflected on a pivotal time in my life when I chose to start fresh. While I had some stability, a home, a car, and a solid foundation, I made the deliberate decision to start at zero, to rebuild not just my career but my purpose. This was the beginning of a relentless drive to build my business, fueled by the belief that growth comes through action and persistence.
That first year was a whirlwind. I traveled around the globe teaching 36 seminars, sharing the Power Athlete methodology with people from all walks of life. Each seminar was an opportunity to stand in front of a room full of individuals, sometimes 50, sometimes just five, and convey a message that could change the way they coached, trained, and approached performance. The outcomes were as varied as the locations. Some weekends were lucrative, while others cost more than they brought in. But the experience, the impact, and the lessons I learned were invaluable.
Teaching those seminars wasn’t just about training or methodology - it was about connection. It was about creating an environment where people could learn, adapt, and grow, not just as athletes but as individuals. The ability to influence others on that scale, week after week, remains one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It wasn’t just teaching a system - it was helping people see what they were capable of and giving them the tools to pursue it.
During the conversation, Harry and I also explored the role of mentorship in this journey. Mentorship, for me, is about more than passing on knowledge- it’s about showing up, being present, and leading by example. As a father, this philosophy hits even closer to home. The way I guide and teach my kids, the lessons I instill in them, and the example I set through my work and relationships are the most important legacies I’ll ever leave.
Harry and I also talked about growth- not just as professionals but as human beings. Starting over wasn’t just a business decision; it was a personal challenge to push beyond my comfort zone. Growth is never static. It’s about showing up every day, putting in the work, and refusing to settle. Whether it’s in business, fatherhood, or personal development, the drive to grow is what keeps us moving forward.
This conversation was a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. Whether through fatherhood, mentorship, or building something from the ground up, the ability to influence and inspire others is the most meaningful work there is.