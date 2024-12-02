Everyday Warriors Nation

From Marine to Healer: How Justin Lapree’s Revolutionary Sanctuary is Transforming Trauma Recovery

Discover the groundbreaking healing methods veterans and first responders are raving about—explore how Justin Lapree is redefining recovery and human optimization for vital population

John Welbourn

From Marine to Healer: How Justin Lapree’s Revolutionary Sanctuary is Transforming Trauma Recovery
From Marine to Healer: How Justin Lapree’s Revolutionary Sanctuary is Transforming Trauma Recovery / Everyday Warrior Nation

Justin Lapree, a former Marine and firefighter turned spiritual leader, is on a mission to redefine healing and human optimization. With a deep understanding of the trauma endured by veterans, first responders, and service members, Lapree has committed himself to providing accessible, transformative healing experiences. On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, he shared his ambitious plans for integrating cutting-edge therapies and holistic modalities into a sanctuary for recovery and growth.

Lapree's vision for healing is rooted in a multifaceted approach. ""The psychedelic experience is just a piece in the puzzle,"" he explained. While psychedelics can play a powerful role in processing trauma, they are only one aspect of a broader journey toward self-discovery and optimization. His envisioned sanctuary will include tools like sensory deprivation tanks, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ketamine treatments, IV therapy, and equine therapy. Each of these modalities addresses different layers of healing, from physical recovery to emotional and spiritual growth.

""Once we get through the trauma lens, people can come back and really start to learn more about themselves and become optimized,"" Lapree emphasized. His ultimate goal is not just to help individuals heal but to empower them to thrive.

For Lapree, healing isn’t a privilege - it’s a right for those who have served their communities and country. His program is free of charge for veterans and first responders, reflecting his deep commitment to giving back to the service community. ""It is our turn as a country to serve these people,"" he stated passionately.

Lapree believes it is unconscionable to charge those who have already sacrificed so much to heal from their invisible wounds. ""I’m not here to say, ‘Thanks for your service, now I’m going to charge you to heal from your wounds,’"" he said. His approach ensures that these individuals can access the care they need without financial barriers, honoring their contributions and sacrifices.

To sustain this mission, Lapree is launching a sister sanctuary called Illuminated Hearts. This initiative, set to open in January, will extend the benefits of his healing modalities to civilians, including athletes, entrepreneurs, and other individuals seeking personal growth. These programs, which will operate on a paid basis, aim to cater to a broader audience with diverse needs—ranging from trauma recovery to self-optimization.
The proceeds from Illuminated Hearts will directly fund healing grants for veterans and first responders, creating a sustainable model of service and support. By bridging the civilian and service communities, Lapree’s initiative fosters a sense of interconnectedness and shared purpose.

Lapree’s sanctuary represents a groundbreaking approach to recovery, blending ancient wisdom with modern science. His work underscores the importance of addressing trauma holistically and ensuring that healing is accessible to all who need it.
As Lapree eloquently put it, ""These invisible wounds that people walk through in silence can’t be ignored."" His mission is to bring those wounds into the light, offering hope, restoration, and a path toward true human optimization.

To watch more episodes of Power Athlete Radio click Here

To learn what Power Athlete can do for you click Here

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Leadership & Self Help