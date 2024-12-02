From Marine to Healer: How Justin Lapree’s Revolutionary Sanctuary is Transforming Trauma Recovery
Justin Lapree, a former Marine and firefighter turned spiritual leader, is on a mission to redefine healing and human optimization. With a deep understanding of the trauma endured by veterans, first responders, and service members, Lapree has committed himself to providing accessible, transformative healing experiences. On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, he shared his ambitious plans for integrating cutting-edge therapies and holistic modalities into a sanctuary for recovery and growth.
Lapree's vision for healing is rooted in a multifaceted approach. ""The psychedelic experience is just a piece in the puzzle,"" he explained. While psychedelics can play a powerful role in processing trauma, they are only one aspect of a broader journey toward self-discovery and optimization. His envisioned sanctuary will include tools like sensory deprivation tanks, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ketamine treatments, IV therapy, and equine therapy. Each of these modalities addresses different layers of healing, from physical recovery to emotional and spiritual growth.
""Once we get through the trauma lens, people can come back and really start to learn more about themselves and become optimized,"" Lapree emphasized. His ultimate goal is not just to help individuals heal but to empower them to thrive.
For Lapree, healing isn’t a privilege - it’s a right for those who have served their communities and country. His program is free of charge for veterans and first responders, reflecting his deep commitment to giving back to the service community. ""It is our turn as a country to serve these people,"" he stated passionately.
Lapree believes it is unconscionable to charge those who have already sacrificed so much to heal from their invisible wounds. ""I’m not here to say, ‘Thanks for your service, now I’m going to charge you to heal from your wounds,’"" he said. His approach ensures that these individuals can access the care they need without financial barriers, honoring their contributions and sacrifices.
To sustain this mission, Lapree is launching a sister sanctuary called Illuminated Hearts. This initiative, set to open in January, will extend the benefits of his healing modalities to civilians, including athletes, entrepreneurs, and other individuals seeking personal growth. These programs, which will operate on a paid basis, aim to cater to a broader audience with diverse needs—ranging from trauma recovery to self-optimization.
The proceeds from Illuminated Hearts will directly fund healing grants for veterans and first responders, creating a sustainable model of service and support. By bridging the civilian and service communities, Lapree’s initiative fosters a sense of interconnectedness and shared purpose.
Lapree’s sanctuary represents a groundbreaking approach to recovery, blending ancient wisdom with modern science. His work underscores the importance of addressing trauma holistically and ensuring that healing is accessible to all who need it.
As Lapree eloquently put it, ""These invisible wounds that people walk through in silence can’t be ignored."" His mission is to bring those wounds into the light, offering hope, restoration, and a path toward true human optimization.
