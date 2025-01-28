How Smartphones Are Weakening the Next Generation: Zach Even-Esh on Youth Strength Decline
In episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio, Zach Even-Esh delivers a hard truth about how the smartphone revolution, particularly the rise of the iPhone, has contributed to a noticeable decline in the physical strength of young athletes. Drawing on decades of experience as a strength coach, Zach connects the dots between the rise of screen time and the erosion of basic physical fitness among kids and teenagers.
The Pre-Smartphone Days: Strength as a Baseline
Zach reflects on the early days of his coaching career, a time before smartphones dominated daily life. Back then, young athletes arrived at the gym with a solid foundation of basic physical skills. A typical warm-up included movements like squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, and a light jog. These weren’t advanced exercises - they were fundamental movements that most kids could do without issue.
However, around the early 2010s, with the iPhone firmly entrenched in popular culture, Zach began noticing a dramatic shift. Suddenly, athletes were showing up unable to perform even the most basic exercises. Kids who used to squat with ease now struggled to achieve proper form. Many couldn’t do a single push-up. Pull-ups became a rarity. Even their overall muscle tone had declined, reflecting a lack of physical activity outside the gym.
The Impact of Screen Time on Strength
The connection between this decline in strength and the rise of smartphones is hard to ignore. Zach points out that many kids today spend the majority of their free time on their phones - scrolling, gaming, or sitting passively in front of a screen. Instead of playing outside, engaging in sports, or doing physical chores, they’re glued to devices that encourage inactivity.
What’s worse is the compounding effect of this behavior. When kids sit on their phones for hours at a time, they’re not just missing out on physical activity - they’re also adopting poor posture and movement patterns. Over time, this leads to weak core muscles, poor coordination, and an inability to perform basic movements like squats and push-ups.
A Generation Distracted
Zach highlights another key problem: the distraction caused by smartphones. Many kids come home from school or practice and immediately retreat to their devices. They sit on their phones until dinner, often neglecting even simple tasks like eating enough throughout the day to fuel their bodies.
This reliance on screens has created a generation that’s less active, less focused, and less capable of building strength and athleticism. Even with all the information and resources available online, many young athletes remain uninformed about how to train, recover, or fuel themselves properly.
The Path Forward
So, what’s the solution? Zach emphasizes the need to reintroduce basic habits and foundational movement patterns into kids’ lives. Coaches, parents, and educators all have a role to play in reversing this trend.
- Focus on Fundamentals: Re-teaching kids how to squat, lunge, push-up, and pull-up is critical. These movements form the foundation of strength and athletic performance and must be prioritized in training programs.
- Limit Screen Time: Parents and coaches should encourage kids to spend less time on their phones and more time being active—whether that’s playing sports, doing chores, or simply moving their bodies.
- Educate on Lifestyle Habits: Teaching kids about proper nutrition, sleep, and recovery is just as important as teaching them how to lift weights. Many kids are unaware of how their lifestyle choices affect their performance.
Strength Beyond the Gym
Zach’s observations serve as a wake-up call for anyone working with young athletes. The decline in basic strength isn’t just a gym issue - it’s a societal issue. Smartphones and screen time aren’t going away, but by instilling better habits and prioritizing physical activity, we can help the next generation reclaim their strength and athleticism.
At its core, this isn’t just about making kids better athletes - it’s about setting them up for healthier, more active lives. If we can help young people break free from the grip of screens and rediscover the value of movement, we’ll be doing far more than improving their squat or push-up. We’ll be giving them the tools they need to thrive in a world that’s increasingly sedentary.