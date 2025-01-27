Everyday Warriors Nation

How Strength Coaches Train Large Groups of Athletes: Weight Room Strategies That Work

Discover Zach Even-Esh’s system for training large groups of athletes with efficiency and purpose. Learn how he structures sessions, maximize performance, and builds stronger, more explosive athletes. Apply these strategies to your own life today!

John Welbourn

In episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio, Zach Even-Esh shares his insights and experience on how to effectively train large groups of high school athletes in the weight room. As a seasoned strength coach, Zach knows the challenges that come with managing upwards of 60 athletes at a time, yet his systematic and intentional approach ensures every athlete gets the most out of their session. By structuring the training into focused blocks, Zach creates an efficient, high-energy environment that addresses strength, power, and functional movement all in one workout.

Breaking Down the Training Session: Two Blocks, Six Exercises

When it comes to organizing a training session for large groups, Zach relies on structure and flow. His go-to method involves dividing the workout into two blocks, each containing three exercises. This setup allows athletes to move through the session without crowding stations while also targeting multiple areas of athletic development.

Block One: The Big Lifts and Power Movements

The first block focuses on the day’s main lift, paired with contrast work to develop explosiveness and athleticism. For example, in today’s session, the primary focus was on squats. Zach had the athletes perform heavy triples - three-rep sets designed to build maximum strength.

But rather than just letting athletes rest between sets, Zach incorporates contrast training to enhance power output. In today’s session, squats were paired with hurdle jumps and short acceleration sprints. The hurdle jumps taught the athletes to produce force quickly, while the sprints reinforced speed and power. This combination of strength and speed work not only builds stronger athletes but also ones who can apply that strength dynamically on the field.

To round out the block, Zach added push-up variations as a supplemental movement. Exercises like clapping push-ups, feet-elevated push-ups, and shoulder-touch push-ups built upper body strength and core stability while keeping the athletes engaged.

Block One Summary:

  1. Squat (3 reps)
  2. Hurdle jumps into short sprints
  3. Push-up variations (clapping, feet-elevated, shoulder-touch)

This block is all about maximizing efficiency and blending strength with power. It keeps the athletes moving, eliminates downtime, and ensures they’re working on qualities that directly improve athletic performance.

Block Two: Unilateral Work and Loaded Carries

The second block shifts focus to unilateral and functional strength. Today, this block featured kettlebell clean and presses, reverse lunges, and loaded carries. These exercises target imbalances, build core stability, and develop strength in a way that’s applicable to real-world movement and sport-specific demands.

Zach acknowledges that some might question doing unilateral work before a bilateral movement like squats. However, he’s seen firsthand how these exercises can actually prime the body for better movement patterns. The reverse lunge and carry, for example, not only strengthen the lower body but also improve balance and coordination, setting the athletes up for success in subsequent lifts or athletic endeavors.

Block Two Summary:

  1. Kettlebell clean and press
  2. Reverse lunge
  3. Loaded carry

This block emphasizes durability and well-rounded strength, ensuring the athletes aren’t just strong in one plane of motion but are prepared to handle the dynamic demands of their sport.

Why This System Works

Zach’s approach works because it’s simple, scalable, and effective. Each block is carefully designed to address specific physical qualities while maintaining flow and minimizing downtime. By combining heavy lifts, explosive movements, and functional exercises, Zach ensures his athletes are building strength, power, and durability simultaneously.

Equally important is the education Zach provides during these sessions. He explains the why behind every movement, helping athletes understand how the work they’re doing translates to their sport. This not only builds buy-in but also teaches the athletes how to approach their own training with intention.

Building Athletes, Not Just Lifters

For Zach, the ultimate goal is to create well-rounded athletes who can perform at a high level and stay injury-free. That requires more than just heavy lifting - it demands a balance of strength, power, unilateral work, and functional movement. His system accomplishes all of this while managing the chaos that can come with large group training.

Zach’s philosophy also highlights an important lesson for coaches: training doesn’t need to be overly complicated to be effective. With thoughtful planning and intentional programming, even large groups of athletes can get meaningful, individualized development in a group setting.

Ultimately, Zach’s approach in the weight room is a testament to what’s possible with the right mindset, structure, and commitment to building better athletes, not just better lifters. Coaches everywhere can take inspiration from this model to create more impactful, efficient, and athlete-focused training sessions.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

